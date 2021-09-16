Latest Trending Report on Base Oil Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2025

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=482943

The global base oil market size is projected to grow from USD 28.7 billion in 2020 to USD 36.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 301 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 340 Tables and 55 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Base Oil Market:

Chevron Corporation (US)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

S-OIL CORPORATION (South Korea)

Motiva Enterprises LLC (US)

SK innovation Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands)

Neste Oyj (Finland)

AVISTA OIL AG (Germany)

Nynas AB (Sweden)

Repsol S.A. (Spain)

Ergon Inc. (US)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (US)

H&R Group (Germany)

Sinopec Corp. (China)

PetroChina Company Limited (China)

Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) (UAE)

PT Pertamina (Persero) (Indonesia)

Phillips 66 (US)

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) (Malaysia)

GRUPA LOTOS S.A. (Poland)

Sepahan Oil (Iran)

GS Caltex Corporation (South Korea)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited or HPCL (India)

The Group II base oil segment accounted for the largest base oil market share in 2019. Group II base oil is used in a multitude of applications, such as marine and gas engine applications, in trunk piston engine oils, and other applications in the base oil industry. The growth in this market is attributed mainly to the high performance and the affordability of Group II base oil in comparison to the other base oil (Group) segments.

Based on the application, the automotive oil application segment led the base oil market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growth of the automotive sector in the developing regions of the world, and the increasing population in APAC is driving the growth of the automotive oil application segment.

Competitive Landscape of Base Oil Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

2.1 Star

2.2 Emerging Leaders

2.3 Pervasive

2.4 Participants

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Sme

3.1 Progressive Companies

3.2 Responsive Companies

3.3 Starting Blocks

3.4 Dynamic Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Market Share Analysis

6.1 Revenue Analysis Of Top 5 Market Players In Base Oil Market

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 Agreements

7.2 Expansions

7.3 New Product Launches

7.4 Acquisitions

7.5 Collaborations

7.6 Contracts

7.7 Investments

7.8 Divestments

7.9 Joint Ventures

