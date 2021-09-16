Trending: Silica Flour Market Projected to Reach US$ 684 million by 2026

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4312720

The global silica flour market size is projected to grow from USD 563 million in 2021 to USD 684 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Silica Flour Market:

S. Silica Holdings Inc. (US)

Sibelco Group (Belgium)

Adwan Chemical Industries Company (Saudi Arabia)

Sil Industrial Minerals (Canada)

AGSCO Corporation (US)

“In terms of both value and volume, quartz segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.”

The quartz segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Quartz is estimated to be the largest segment in the silica flour market in 2020. Quartz is extensively used in the production of paints, cosmetics, fiberglass, silicone rubber, and ceramic and in oil well cementing.

“In terms of both value and volume, fiberglass is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for silica flour.”

Fiberglass is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the silica flour market. Fiberglass is a fiber-reinforced plastic in which the reinforcement material is a glass fiber. Properties such as high strength and low weight make fiberglass preferable for use in composite and insulation applications in the construction, automotive, and wind energy industries.

“In terms of both value and volume, the APAC silica flour market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for silica flour as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and South America: 5%

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall silica flour market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

