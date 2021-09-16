Agrochemicals Market- Exclusive Industry Research Report | Key Players, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Business Opportunities and Challenges

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=274938

The global agrochemical market size is estimated to grow from USD 208.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 246.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4%, during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Agrochemicals Market:

Bayer (Germany)

BASF (Germany)

Yara International (Norway)

Compass Minerals (US)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Adama Ltd (Israel)

Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan)

Nufarm Limited (Australia)

UPL (India)

K+S Group (Germany)

Israel Chemical Company (Israel)

“The market for herbicides is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.”

The herbicides segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Herbicides are used in fields to kill the wild plants, but they keep the crops unharmed. Apart from eliminating weeds, herbicide use reduces erosion, reduces fuel use, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, reduces nutrient runoff, and conserves water. Herbicides are one of the most extensively used crop protection chemicals. Herbicide use is increasingly being adopted around the world.

“The potassic fertilizer segment of fertilizer type is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.”

The potassic fertilizer segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Potash contains soluble potassium, making it an excellent addition to agricultural fertilizers. Potassium is essential for plant health, and there must be an adequate supply in the soil to maintain good growth.

“Fruits and vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.”

The fruits and vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Fruits and vegetables have become an important part of a daily dietary plan, particularly with the increase in awareness regarding their nutritional value. The consumption of fruits has shown a significant increase in the past two decades; and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years.

“Asia Pacific market for agrochemicals is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. “

The agrochemicals market is estimated to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to the rise in globalization of the agrochemical industry has a huge impact on the Asian crop protection markets. With the highest rate of population growth, increasing the need for food production, and economic growth, the demand for various agrochemicals such as herbicides and pesticides are increasing.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

Figure 1 Agrochemicals Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Regional Segmentation

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

Table 1 Usd Exchange Rates, 2015–2019

1.6 Volume Unit Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 3 Research Design: Agrochemicals Market

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach (Fertilizers)

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach (Pesticides)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach (Pesticides)

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach (Fertilizers)

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations Of The Study

2.5 Market Scenarios Considered For The Impact Of Covid-19

2.6 Scenario-Based Modelling

2.7 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 9 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 10 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

2.8 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 11 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

2.9 Covid-19 Economic Impact Assessment: Scenario Assessment

Figure 12 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 13 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

3 Executive Summary

Figure 14 Agrochemicals Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 15 Agrochemicals Market, By Crop Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 16 Agrochemicals Market: Regional Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities In The Agrochemicals Market

Figure 17 Increase In Demand For Agrochemicals In Developing Regions Driving The Growth Of The Agrochemicals Market

4.2 Agrochemicals Market, By Pesticide Type

Figure 18 Herbicides Market Estimated To Dominate The Agrochemicals Market In 2020

4.3 Asia Pacific: Agrochemicals Market, By Key Country And Crop Application

Figure 19 China Estimated To Be A Major Consumer Of Agrochemicals In Asia Pacific In 2020

4.4 Agrochemicals Market, By Type And Region

Figure 20 Asia Pacific Estimated To Account For The Largest Market Share For Agrochemicals In 2020

4.5 Agrochemicals Market: Major Regional Submarkets

Figure 21 China Estimated To Account For The Largest Market Share In 2020

5 Market Overview