Alumina Trihydrate Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Future Developments | Latest Innovation

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1477147

The global alumina trihydrate market size is estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Alumina Trihydrate Market:

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Limited (Japan)

Hindalco Industries Limited (India)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China)

Nabaltec AG (Germany)

Huber Engineered Materials (US)

Access Full Report with all Information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1477147

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the market for alumina trihydrate manufacturers catering to the plastic, building & construction, paints & coatings and other products which were not considered as essential. Moreover, most of the global companies operating in this market are based in the Asia Pacific, US, and European countries, which are adversely affected by the pandemic.

Ground alumina trihydrate is a white crystalline powder having low impurity content, good stability, uniform particle size, and good dispersibility. After drying, alumina hydrate is ground using mechanical mills and ceramic lined ball mills to obtain finer particle sizes.

Flame retardants are substances that are added to polymers and other materials used in electronics, textiles, buildings, and furniture to slow down the production of flames in case event of a fire. Flame retardants reduce the flame either by releasing moisture or by forming char.

Plastic materials need to be incorporated with flame retardant chemicals, as these materials can easily catch fire. With the growing consumption of plastic materials for various applications, the use of flame retardant chemicals has become inevitable, driving the growth of the market. Polyolefins are the most widely used polymers.

Competitive Landscape of Alumina Trihydrate Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Revenue Analysis Of Top Players

4 Market Ranking

5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

5.1 Star

5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.3 Pervasive

5.4 Product Footprint

6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Smes)

6.1 Progressive Companies

6.2 Responsive Companies

6.3 Starting Blocks

6.4 Dynamic Companies

7 Key Market Developments

7.1 Investment & Expansion

7.2 Merger & Acquisition

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1477147

Research Coverage:

The report covers the alumina trihydrate market by type (ground, wet, dry, precipitate), application (flame retardant, antacid, filler), end-use industry (plastic, building & construction, paint & coatings, glass, rubber, pharmaceuticals), region. The study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments.

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.