Latest Prepreg Market Report-Type of Reinforcement (Carbon Fiber Prepreg, Glass Fiber Prepreg), Resin Type (Thermoset Prepreg, and Thermoplastic Prepreg), Form, Manufacturing Process (Hot-melt, Solvent Dip)

The global prepreg market size is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Prepreg Market:

Solvay Group (Belgium)

Hexcel Corporation (United States)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

SGL Group (Germany)

Axiom Materials (United States)

Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland)

Park Aerospace Corp. (United States)

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd. (United Kingdom)

“Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Type is the fastest-growing Fiber Reinforcement Type of prepregs, in terms of value.”

The carbon fiber prepregs find wide applications in various end-use industries. Some of the major applications includes aerospace & defense, wind energy, sporting goods, automotive, electronics (PCB), and others. The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the carbon fiber prepreg market during the forecasted period.

“Thermoplastic Prepreg is the fastest-growing resin type of prepreg, in terms of value.”

The prepreg products are mainly used in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive and sporting goods. In the aerospace & defense sector, due to their recyclability, good shelf life, lightweight, tough, and high stiffness, thermoplastic prepregs are used to make a variety of structural components.

“Tow Prepreg is the fastest-growing Form of prepreg, in terms of value.”

The tow prepreg form of the prepreg is fastest growing form in prepreg market. Tow prepreg (also referred to as (towpreg) is a material made using continuous fibers that are impregnated with high-performance resins. These fibers can be glass, carbon, or aramid, among others.

“Hot-Melt Process is the fastest-growing manufacturing process of prepreg, in terms of value.”

Hot-melt process is environment-friendly as it does not use any kind of organic solvents to manufacture prepregs. Due to stringent environmental regulations, hot-melt process is widely used in the European region.

Competitive Landscape of Prepreg Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Market Evaluation Framework

3.1 New Product Launch/ Development

3.2 Acquisition/Merger

3.3 Agreement/Partnership/Joint Venture/Contract

3.4 Expansion

4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players

5 Company Evaluation Matrix

5.1 Star

5.2 Pervasive

5.3 Participants

5.4 Innovators

6 Start-Up/ Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix

6.1 Progressive Companies

6.2 Responsive Companies

6.3 Dynamic Companies

6.4 Starting Blocks

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall prepreg market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

