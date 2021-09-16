Ethylene Carbonate Market by Application (Lubricants, Lithium Battery Electrolytes, Plasticizers, Surface Coatings), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Medical, Personal Care & Hygiene), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1371630

The global ethylene carbonate market size is expected to grow from USD 319 million in 2020 to USD 439 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6%, during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Ethylene Carbonate Market:

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (Taiwan)

Huntsman (US)

BASF (Germany)

Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)

Toagosei Co. Ltd. (Japan)

“Lubricants segment to drive the global market during the forecast period”

The ethylene carbonate market has been segmented based on applications such as lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, plasticizers, surface coatings, and others. Among these applications, lubricants accounted for the larger share of the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to growing usage in automotive, industrial, and manufacturing sectors. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

“Automotive segment expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period”

The automotive segment is proliferating owing to the different requirements by manufacturers, such as reduced emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that play a role in the formation of smog and to achieve long durable protective surface coating on vehicles.

“APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to significant developments in industrial, automotive, and oil & gas end-use industries, which drive the ethylene carbonate market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 40%

By Designation – C Level: 30%, Directors: 50%, Others: 20%

By Region – North America: 30%, Europe: 40%, APAC: 10%, Middle East & Africa: 10% and South America: 10%

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ethylene carbonate market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

