Agricultural Pheromones Market will reach $6.1 billion by 2026

The global agricultural pheromones market will reach $2.9 billion to $6.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.1%. Furthermore, nowadays, consumers are conscious about the nutritional value of the food they are consuming. So farmers are utilizing the environment – a friendly and sustainable initiative to reduce the usage of traditional pesticides that are hazardous for consumers.

The focus of agriculture is shifting from traditional crops to more commercial. So these shifts call for effective pest control methods with modernized crop management techniques to gain good value for the crops. By region, the agricultural pheromones market has accounted for 19.6% of the market share in the Asia Pacific region. The area is the hub for most fruit producers globally, including countries like China and India. China has a demand for high-quality fruits like pears, grapes, and apples. However, there is increasing demand for organically produced grapes and other fruit crops like apples from the US. This raises the need for large-scale organic fruit crops to fulfill the rising requirement and boost the demand for agricultural pheromones for fruit crops.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.businessworldeco.com/request-sample/46/

The most prominent key players of the agricultural pheromones market are International Pheromone Systems (UK), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novagrica (Greece), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain), Sumi Agro France (France), ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Suterra LLC (US), Russell IPM (UK), ISCA Technologies (US), Trécé Incorporated (US), Bedoukian Research, Inc. (US), Pherobank B.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Certis Europe BV (Netherlands), Bioline AgroSciences. Ltd (US)

The rising requirement to curb the insects through effective and sustainable insect control methods across the globe is a significant factor in the growth of the agricultural insect pheromones market.

Pheromones are applied to vegetable crops, such as tomatoes, potatoes, peas, and eggplants. Keiferia lycopersicella and Tuta absoluta are the most common species that attack tomato crops. Cydia nigricana and Leucinodes orbonalis are significant pests that attack pea and eggplant crops, respectively. Finally, Tecia solanivora, Phthorimaea operculell, and Symmetrischema magnolias are the critical pest species that attack potato crops.

The Microencapsulated pheromones are increasingly applying mating disruption solutions to control insect pests; pheromone spray like piezoelectric micro-sprayers and microencapsulated sprayable is utilized. Microencapsulated pheromones are the tiny droplets of pheromones encompassed in polymer capsules to prevent the pheromone release rate. These are prepared in miniature size for application in water through standard air blast sprays in the same manner as conventional pesticides. As a result, Microencapsulated pheromones are gaining popularity for mating disruption and mass trapping purposes. Factors like convenient application process, higher reachability to multiple complex target points, and enhanced effectiveness of pheromones are responsible for gaining the popularity of microencapsulated pheromones.