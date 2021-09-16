Peru Cards and Payments Market Report- Growth Opportunities and Risks to 2024 | BBVA Continental, BCP, Interbank, Scotiabank

ReportsnReports added Latest Peru Cards and Payments Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Peru Cards and Payments Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Peru Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Banco Central de Reserva del Perú

BBVA Continental

BCP

Interbank

Scotiabank

Mibanco

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

PayPal

Google Pay

Visa Checkout

paysafecard

Peru Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Perus cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits during the review-period (2016-20e).

Peru Cards and Payments Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

Peru Cards and Payments Market Report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

– Payments via QR codes are gaining prominence in Peru. To enhance security and standardize QR code payments, on February 2, 2020 Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (the countrys central bank) introduced the Regulation of the Payment Service with Quick Response Codes. The regulation establishes a standard for payments made using QR codes and sets a legal framework for service providers and payment networks. The regulation mandates that issuers and service providers follow the international standard EMV QR Code specification for payment systems.

– Contactless payments are gaining prominence in the country, with major banks including BBVA Continental, BCP, and Interbank now offering contactless cards. As per BBVA Continental data reported in November 2019, 10% of all card payments in the market are made via contactless technology. Contactless acceptance is now being extended to public transport and malls. In July 2020, the Urban Transport Authority enabled debit, credit, and prepaid card holders to make contactless payments for buses in Peru. As per the authority, 300 units will be installed on buses to accept contactless payments. In July 2020, Mall Aventura started implementing contactless payments among retailers in the mall. Meanwhile, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will further drive contactless payments for low-value day-to-day transactions as consumers refrain from using cash in order to contain the spread of the virus.

– To capitalize on the growing credit card space, fintech companies are also entering the market. In 2020, digital-only bank B89 announced it would launch Visa credit cards in Peru with a special focus on young Peruvians and millennials. The company claims it has over 2,000 clients on the waiting list for its credit cards. The bank will officially launch in January 2021.

