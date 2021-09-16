Croatia Cards and Payments Market Report- Trends, Business Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis | UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Erste Ban

ReportsnReports added Latest Croatia Cards and Payments Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Croatia Cards and Payments Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Croatia Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Croatia Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Croatias cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, and direct debits during the review-period (2016-20e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Croatia’s cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in Croatias cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, credit transfers, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis .

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Croatias cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

– PSD2 was introduced by the EU in January 2018 and implemented in Croatia in July 2018. With PSD2 in effect, financial institutions and service providers in Croatia are taking steps to meet the requirements of the directive. In April 2019, Sberbank partnered with turnkey open banking platform service Token to integrate the latters open banking solutions into Sberbanks infrastructure in Croatia. This will help Sberbank deliver a PSD2-compliant service and develop new solutions, including direct payments and account aggregation. In June 2019, Raiffeisen Bank started offering its Developer Portal with open banking functionality. The platform offers registered third-party providers access to selected services of the bank, such as the initiation of payment orders or obtaining account information.

– The rising adoption of contactless payments during the review period drove overall card payments. To capitalize on their growing popularity, banks such as Zagreba?ka banka (part of UniCredit Group) and Erste Bank now offer contactless cards. According to the MasterIndex survey conducted by Mastercard in April 2020, nine out of 10 Croatians prefer to make payments using contactless cards for goods and services. In addition, to promote contactless payments during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mastercard increased the contactless payment limit in 29 European countries, including Croatia. In Croatia the limit was increased from HRK100 ($15.09) to HRK350 ($52.81) as of March 25, 2020.

– Alternative payments are gaining momentum in Croatia, with banks and payment service providers launching new solutions. In February 2019, Zagreba?ka banka launched m-wallet, which allows the banks customers to make contactless mobile payments. And in June 2019, Apple Pay entered the Croatian market. The service enables users to make in-store, in-app, and online payments.

