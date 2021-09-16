2020 Japan Baby Food Market Report- Category Analysis, Manufacturers and Forecast Overview | Meiji Company Ltd, Wakodo Company

ReportsnReports added Latest Japan Baby Food Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Japan Baby Food Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Japan Baby Food Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Meiji Company Ltd

Wakodo Company Ltd

Morinaga Milk Industry

Kewpie Corporation

Snow Brand Milk/Bean Stalk Snow Co.

Pigeon Corporation

Glico Group

Japan Baby Food Market Report is an analytical report by Global Data which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Japanese market.

Milks sales have been hit by rising rates of breastfeeding and bad publicity, and sales are lower now than in 2013. This is despite some recent growth due to longer periods of feeding and tourist purchases. Milks accounted for 58% of sector value in 2019. Baby meals have fared considerably better, rising by 29% in value and 46% in volume since 2013, as parents have increasingly sought convenient ways of feeding their babies. The category has been stimulated by new brand ranges and continual brand renewals, as well as some innovations in packaging. Sales of both finger foods and drinks remain low.

– Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

– Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

– Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

– Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

– Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.

– With the exception of a tiny increase in 2015, the number of births in Japan has continued to decline, dipping below 900,000 in 2019 for the first time since records began.

– Retail sales stood at J¥100.5 billion (US$926 million) in 2019, while volume sales reached 50,398 tons.

– Imports are negligible, at just 2.5 tons in 2019, while exports have increased strongly from 2013 onwards, reaching 7,396 tons, worth US$102.5 million, in 2019.

– The top three manufacturers – Meiji, Wakodo, and Morinaga Milk – accounted for 67.4% of the 2019 sector in terms of value. Meiji and Morinaga Milk dominate the milks category, while Wakodo is dominant in the meals and others categories.

– Against the backdrop of a continuing fall in the number of births and low price rises, retail sales are not expected to show much growth in real terms between 2019 and 2025, although at current prices an increase of 3.2% is forecast, to J¥103.7 billion.

– Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

– Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

– Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

– Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

