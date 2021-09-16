Digital Advertising Market Report- Operator Strategies and Case Studies | Audience Network, Broadsign, Captivate-Hivestack

ReportsnReports added Latest Digital Advertising Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Digital Advertising Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Digital Advertising Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Acxiom

Adconion

Amazon

Amobee

AT&T

Audience Network

Broadsign

Captivate-Hivestack

and more..

Digital Advertising – Operator Strategies and Case Studies a new Outlook Report, provides an executive-level overview of the role that telecom operators play in the digital advertising market globally. It delivers qualitative and quantitative insight into the digital advertising market, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by telecom service providers around the world.

An increasing number of telecom operators globally have been increasing their presence in this segment in order to generate new revenue streams. This report examines the main digital advertising trends in the market, focusing on the role that telecoms operators play in it. It also analyses the main business models and strategies adopted by telecom operators to enter this market. The report concludes with three telco case studies that serve as examples of digital advertising strategies.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Section 1: Introduction: provides definitions and a general overview of the digital advertising market, looking at the market categories and concepts.

– Section 2: Digital advertising market trends and ecosystem: examines the main digital advertising trends in the market, focusing on the role that telecoms operators play in it

– Section 3: Telcos role in digital advertising: this section analyses the main business models and strategies adopted by telecom operators to enter this market.

– Section 4: Case studies: the report concludes with three telco case studies that serve as examples of digital advertising strategies.

Scope of this Report-

– Digital advertising is currently the fastest growing segment in the global advertising market.

– Programmatic advertising technology is gaining momentum as it allows advertisers to place targeted ads across thousands of ad publisher sites automatically.

– Telcos are still hold a small share of global digital advertising spend compared to the leading internet companies but their presence is increasing.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main telco trends taking place in digital advertising market, helping executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesnt, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investment.

– The report includes examples on strategies adopted by telcos operating in the digital advertising market that illustrate the findings of the report; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

– With more than 15 exhibits, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the ecommerce market, analyzing key trends, and strategies.

Single User License: US $ 3495

Table of Contents

List of exhibits

Executive summary

Section 1: Introduction

Digital advertising definition and market context

Section 2: Digital advertising market trends and ecosystem

Digital advertising global market trends

Digital advertising ecosystem

Section 3: Telcos role in digital advertising

Telcos key drivers in digital advertising

Telcos market positioning in digital advertising

Telco go-to-market strategies

Section 4: Telco case studies

AT&T US

Verizon Media

SingTel

Section 4: Key findings & recommendations

Section 5: Appendix

Companies mentioned

Related research