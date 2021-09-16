Global Survey on Flavors and Fragrances Market Report- Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities

ReportsnReports added Latest Flavors and Fragrances Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Flavors and Fragrances Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Flavors and Fragrances Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

This report provides a summary of flavor and fragrance preferences across key product categories in the 2019 Q4 global consumer survey. It identifies how consumer attitudes and approaches to food differ by a number of metrics, including age, region, and gender.

“100% natural” ranks within the top three most influential claims across all FMCG sectors, but has most appeal in products for children. Nuts and seeds-based snacks and nutty flavors are preferred by Generation X consumers, while the oldest consumers prefer plain flavors when snacking. Conservative tastes are a trend within older consumers, also seen in the appeal of traditional tobacco flavors, which increases with age.

– Apple is the most appealing tea flavor in every region, and is particularly popular in Latin America.

– With the exception of baobab, women are more receptive to novel juice flavors compared with men.

– Gain insight into perceptions towards ingredients that will support your product strategy.

– Identify new and emerging ingredients to help overcome challenges.

– Discover the latest innovations and learn about what is trending in category and region-specific insights.

Table of Contents

1.Introduction

2.Food

3.Alcoholic Beverages

4.Non-alcoholic Beverages

5.Fragrances

6.Tobacco