Chile Baby Food Market Report- Top Companies Analysis | Abbott Laboratories de Chile Ltda.

Chile Baby Food Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Chile Baby Food Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Chile Baby Food Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Nestlé Chile SA

Abbott Laboratories de Chile Ltda.

Danone Chile

Lactalis Chile SA

Chile Baby Food Market Report is an analytical report by Global Data which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Chilean market.

In 2019, baby milks accounted for 55% of market value, with cereals taking a further 29% and wet meals 19%. The value share of milks has declined over the last two years, as the market has moved towards third-stage milks, which have lower average prices than first- and second-stage products, and as breastfeeding, actively promoted by the government, has become more prevalent. Cereals have gained ground in terms of their share of value sales, as unit prices have increased at a rate well ahead of inflation. Wet meals have been the most vibrant category over the last two years.

Scope of this Report-

– The number of live births fell between 2014 and 2017 but has risen slightly in 2018 and 2019. The baby population (aged 0-3 years) stood at 664,000 in 2019, almost 10% down on 2013.

– The market for baby food was worth CLP$128 billion (US$182 million) in 2019, up 39% on sales in 2013.

– In 2019, baby milks accounted for 55% of market value, with cereals taking a further 29% and wet meals 19%.

– Import penetration is highest in the baby milks sector, due to the involvement of Abbott, Danone, Lactalis (Aspen up to 2019), and others, none of which has established a local manufacturing base in Chile. Exports of milks and cereals outstrip imports by a substantial margin, and exports of sweet meals have risen strongly over the last few years.

– Nestlé remains dominant, with a 72.9% value share and 81.9% of volume in 2019.

– Consumption is expected to rise by 8% to 12,779 tons in 2025, with a retail value of CLP$165 billion. Growth will be driven by the wet meals category, followed by milks. The structure of the market will remain largely unchanged with milks continuing to lead by value.

