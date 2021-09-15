Industrial Centrifuge Market 2021 Regional Development And Competitive Landscape – GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth& Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US)

The global Industrial Centrifuge Market report proposes the forecast of the market by studying the market dynamics of the previous years. The report proposes the estimated market size and the expected global revenue for the forecast period of the industry. It is the result of a detailed analysis of the market status, demands, growth factors, market drivers, growth rate, opportunities and limitations, risks, sales data, profit margin, channels, and distributors. The main motive of this Industrial Centrifuge Market report is to derive the revenue growth, market value, market share, etc., by studying the categories such as the prime market players from different geographical locations, their product types, and application industries.

The key players operating in this market include:

ANDRITZ AG (Austria),

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden),

GEA Group AG (Germany),

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan),

Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK),

FLSmidth& Co. A/S (Denmark),

Schlumberger Limited (US),

Ferrum AG (Switzerland),

Flottweg SE (Germany),

SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany),

HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany),

Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy),

SPX Flow Inc. (US),

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey),

Elgin Separation Solutions (US),

Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US),

Dedert Corporation (US),

US Centrifuge Systems (US),

B&P Littleford (US),

and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).

Product launches, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed bya majority of players in this market.

However, the high cost of centrifuges is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Large scale Industrial Centrifuge Market report consists of most detailed market segmentation, thorough analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. All the data and statistics covered in the business research report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making, and better mapping business strategies. This report analyses the industry from top to bottom by considering the myriad of aspects. Businesses can rely upon this top-notch market report to accomplish utter success. Industrial Centrifuge Market report offers a better solution for refining the business strategies to thrive in this competitive marketplace.

Industrial Centrifuge Market by Type (Sediment, Clarifier, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical), End User (Chemical, Power, Food, Wastewater, Pharmaceutical, Paper) – Global Forecast to 2025 The global industrial centrifuge market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025. The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries and the rising need for wastewater management solutions are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

“Filtering centrifuge segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The industrial centrifuge available in the market are based on two major types— sedimentation and filtering centrifuge. The filtering centrifuge segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as their efficiency in continuous operations and processing feed slurries with high solid concentration, coupled with their increasing application in the food processing industry, are expected to drive the market for filtering centrifuges

“Continuous centrifuges segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market in 2020”

On the basis of mode of operation, the industrial centrifuge market is segmented into batch centrifuges and continuous centrifuges. In 2019, the continuous centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The high efficiency of separation, easy process standardization, and reduced cleaning time are some of thefactors driving the growth of the continuous centrifuges market.

“North America is expected to dominate the industrial centrifuge market in 2020”

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type : Tier 1 (57%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (13%)

: Tier 1 (57%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (13%) By Designation: C-level (24%), Director-level (28%), and Others (48%)

C-level (24%), Director-level (28%), and Others (48%) By Region: North America (39%), Europe (33%), Asia Pacific (15%), and RoW (13%)

Research Coverage

The report studies the industrial centrifuge market based on type, design, mode of operation, end user, and region

The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total industrial centrifuge market

The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the industrial centrifuge offered by the key 20 players in the industrial centrifuge market. The report analyzes the industrial centrifuge market by type, design, mode of operation, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the industrial centrifuge offered by the key 20 players in the industrial centrifuge market. The report analyzes the industrial centrifuge market by type, design, mode of operation, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various industrial centrifuge, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various industrial centrifuge, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the industrial centrifuge market

Exhaustive information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the industrial centrifuge market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the industrial centrifuge market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Industrial Centrifuge Market Segmentation

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

Figure 3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Supply Side): By Company Type, Designation, And Region

Figure 5 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Demand Side): By Designation And Region 43

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis (1)

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis (2)

Figure 8 Top-Down Approach

2.2.1 Growth Forecast

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 9 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Geographical Snapshot Of The Industrial Centrifuge Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Industrial Centrifuge Market Overview

Figure 17 Increasing Demand For Centrifuges In Process Industries Is A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

4.2 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type

Figure 18 Sedimentation Centrifuges Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 North American Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type & Country (2019)

Figure 19 Us Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Industrial Centrifuge Market In 2019

4.4 Geographical Snapshot Of The Industrial Centrifuge Market

Figure 20 Asia Pacific Market To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 21 Industrial Centrifuge Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Centrifuges From Process Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Need For Wastewater Management Solutions

Table 1 Investments In Water Utilities And Wastewater Treatment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Industrial Centrifuges

5.2.2.2 Slow Replacement Of Equipment Due To Longer Life Span

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Centrifuges In Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Decreasing Oil Prices

5.2.4.2 Competition From Low-Cost Vendors

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On The Industrial Centrifuge Market

5.3.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Table 2 Covid-19 Cases In Different Regions

5.3.2 Impact On The Industrial Centrifuge Market

Figure 22 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Industrial Centrifuge Market

6 Regulatory Standards

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Standards And Certifications

Table 3 List Of Standards Referenced Directly By Bs.En12547

6.3 Good Manufacturing Practice (Gmp) Guidelines

7 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 4 Global Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Sedimentation Centrifuge

Table 5 Global Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Global Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 North America: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Europe: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Asia Pacific: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Clarifier/Thickener

7.2.1.1 Clarifiers Are Used In A Large Variety Of Industries For Removing Effluents?A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

Table 10 Global Clarifier/Thickener Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 North America: Clarifier/Thickener Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Europe: Clarifier/Thickener Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Asia Pacific: Clarifier/Thickener Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Decanter Centrifuge

7.2.2.1 Decanter Centrifuge Segment Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr In The Sedimentation Centrifuge Market

Table 14 Global Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 15 North America: Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Europe: Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Country,2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Asia Pacific: Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Global Horizontal Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Units)

Table 19 Global Horizontal Decanter Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Units)

7.2.3 Disc Stack Centrifuge

7.2.3.1 Disc Stack Centrifuges Work At A Higher Rotation Speed As Compared To Other Centrifuges Owing To Their Sophisticated Design

Table 20 Global Disc Stack Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 21 North America: Disc Stack Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Europe: Disc Stack Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Asia Pacific: Disc Stack Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.4 Hydrocyclones

7.2.4.1 The Degree Of Separation Obtained In Hydrocyclones Is Generally Coarse, Thus Finding Extensive Applications In Mineral Processing And Production Of Food Powders

Table 24 Global Hydrocyclones Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 25 North America: Hydrocyclones Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Europe: Hydrocyclones Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Asia Pacific: Hydrocyclones Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.5 Other Sedimentation Centrifuges

Table 28 Global Other Sedimentation Centrifuges Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 29 North America: Other Sedimentation Centrifuges Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Europe: Other Sedimentation Centrifuges Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Asia Pacific: Other Sedimentation Centrifuges Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Filtering Centrifuge

Table 32 Global Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Global Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 34 North America: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Europe: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Asia Pacific: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Basket Centrifuge

7.3.1.1 Basket Centrifuges Form The Largest Segment Of The Filtering Centrifuge Market

Table 37 Global Basket Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 North America: Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Europe: Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Asia Pacific: Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Scroll Screen Centrifuge

7.3.2.1 One Of The Major Applications Of Scroll Screen Centrifuges Is In The Coal Preparation Industry

Table 41 Global Scroll Screen Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 North America: Scroll Screen Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Europe: Scroll Screen Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Asia Pacific: Scroll Screen Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 Peeler Centrifuge

7.3.3.1 High Speed Of Rotation And High Efficiency Of Separation Are The Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Table 45 Global Peeler Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 North America: Peeler Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Europe: Peeler Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Asia Pacific: Peeler Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.4 Pusher Centrifuge

7.3.4.1 Pusher Centrifuges Are Highly Effective For Feed Slurries Containing A Wide Range Of Solid Content, Thus Finding Applications In The Chemical And Mineral Industry

Table 49 Global Pusher Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 North America: Pusher Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Europe: Pusher Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Asia Pacific: Pusher Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.5 Inverting Basket Centrifuge

7.3.5.1 Inverting Basket Centrifuges Are Designed For Typical Pharmaceutical Applications

Table 53 Global Inverting Basket Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 54 North America: Inverting Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Europe: Inverting Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Asia Pacific: Inverting Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.6 Vibratory Centrifuge

7.3.6.1 Vibratory Centrifuges Are Suitable For Processing Mass Products

Table 57 Global Vibratory Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 North America: Vibratory Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Europe: Vibratory Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Asia Pacific: Vibratory Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation

8.1 Introduction

Table 61 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Continuous Centrifuge

8.2.1 The Continuous Centrifuge Segment Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

Table 62 Continuous Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 North America: Continuous Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Europe: Continuous Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Asia Pacific: Continuous Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Batch Centrifuge

8.3.1 Batch-Type Centrifugal Filters Are Simple In Design And Versatile In Application

Table 66 Batch Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 67 North America: Batch Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Europe: Batch Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Asia Pacific: Batch Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design

9.1 Introduction

Table 70 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Horizontal Centrifuge

9.2.1 Horizontal Orientation Offers Advantages Like Improved Washing Capabilities And Uniform Solid Size Distribution For Enhanced Solid Output Quality

Table 71 Horizontal Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 72 North America: Horizontal Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Europe: Horizontal Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 74 Asia Pacific: Horizontal Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Vertical Centrifuge

9.3.1 Vertical Centrifuge Segment Is The Largest Segment In This Market

Table 75 Vertical Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 76 North America: Vertical Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Europe: Vertical Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Asia Pacific: Vertical Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

Table 79 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 Power Industry

10.2.1 The Power Industry Is The Largest End User Of Industrial Centrifuges

Table 80 Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Power Industry, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 81 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Power Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 82 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Power Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million) 107

Table 83 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Power Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Wastewater Treatment Plants

10.3.1 Increasing Population Levels, Environmental Degradation, And Economic Development Are The Key Factors Driving The Market Growth

Table 84 Industrial Centrifuge Market For Wastewater Treatment Plants, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market For Wastewater Treatment Plants, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market For Wastewater Treatment Plants, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 87 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market For Wastewater Treatment Plants, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10.4 Food And Beverage Industry

10.4.1 The Centrifuge Separation Process Has Important Applications In The Processing Of Food And Beverages

Table 88 Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Food And Beverage Industry, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 89 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Food And Beverage Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Food And Beverage Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Food And Beverage Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Food And Beverage Industry, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Olive Oil Industry, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Thousand)

10.5 Mining Industry

10.5.1 Industrial Centrifuges Are Used For Mineral Recovery And Drying Of Ores In The Mining Industry

Table 94 Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Mining Industry, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 95 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Mining Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 96 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Mining Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million) 114

Table 97 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Mining Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10.6 Chemicals Industry

10.6.1 Increasing Demand For Renewable And Bio-Based Chemical Materials To Drive This Segment

Table 98 Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Chemicals Industry, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 99 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Chemicals Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 100 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Chemicals Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Chemicals Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Chemicals Industry, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10.7 Water Purification Plants

10.7.1 Centrifuges Are Used For The Removal Of Chemicals And Biological Contaminants In The Water Purification Process

Table 103 Industrial Centrifuge Market For Water Purification Plants,By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million) 117

Table 104 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market For Water Purification Plants, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market For Water Purification Plants, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 106 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market For Water Purification Plants, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10.8 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries

10.8.1 The Increasing Global Demand For Drugs During Covid-19 Has Led To Increased Production

Table 107 Industrial Centrifuge Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 108 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 109 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 110 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Industrial Centrifuge Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10.9 Metal Processing Industry

10.9.1 The Growing Demand For Metals In Transportation, Construction, And Mechanical Engineering Are Factors Driving Market Growth

Table 112 Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Metal Processing Industry, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 113 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Metal Processing Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 114 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Metal Processing Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 115 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Metal Processing Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10.1 Pulp And Paper Industry

10.10.1 Growing Demand For Paper Used In Packaging Materials And The Increasing Demand For Sanitary Products Are Factors Driving Market Growth

Table 116 Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Pulp And Paper Industry, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million) 123

Table 117 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market For Pulp And Paper Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 118 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Pulp And Paper Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market For The Pulp And Paper Industry, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

Table 120 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.2 North America

Figure 23 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market Snapshot

Table 121 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 122 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 123 North America: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 124 North America: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 125 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 126 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 127 North America: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.1 Us

11.2.1.1 The Us Dominates The North American Industrial Centrifuge Market

Table 128 Us: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 129 Us: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 130 Us: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 131 Us: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 132 Us: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 133 Us: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 The Canadian Market For Industrial Centrifuges Is Majorly Driven By Growing Oil Sand Exploration Activities

Table 134 Canada: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 135 Canada: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 136 Canada: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 137 Canada: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 138 Canada: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 139 Canada: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Rising Government Investments To Drive Market Growth

Table 140 Mexico: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 141 Mexico: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 142 Mexico: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 143 Mexico: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 144 Mexico: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 145 Mexico: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.3 Europe

Table 146 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 147 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 148 Europe: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 149 Europe: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 150 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 151 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 152 Europe: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany Is The Largest European Market For Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Table 153 Germany: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 154 Germany: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 155 Germany: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 156 Germany: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 157 Germany: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 158 Germany: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 The Market For Industrial Centrifuges In France Is Majorly Driven By The Well-Established Infrastructure For Water And Waste Management

Table 159 France: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 160 France: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 161 France: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 162 France: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 163 France: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 164 France: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.3 Uk

11.3.3.1 The Uk Is The Fourth-Largest Chemicals Producer In The Eu?A Key Factor Driving The Adoption Of Industrial Centrifuges

Table 165 Uk: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 166 Uk: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 167 Uk: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 168 Uk: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 169 Uk: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 170 Uk: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 Spain Is The World’s Leading Source Of Olive Oil?A Key Driver For The Adoption Of Industrial Centrifuges In This Market

Table 171 Spain: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 172 Spain: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 173 Spain: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 174 Spain: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 175 Spain: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 176 Spain: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.5.1 Water Scarcity In Italy Has Led To Increased Use Of Industrial Centrifuges In The Country

Table 177 Italy: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 178 Italy: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 179 Italy: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 180 Italy: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 181 Italy: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 182 Italy: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.6 Rest Of Europe

Table 183 Crude Oil Production, 2017

Table 184 Roe: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 185 Roe: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 186 Roe: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 187 Roe: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 188 Roe: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 189 Roe: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.4 Asia Pacific

Figure 24 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market Snapshot

Table 190 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 191 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 192 Asia Pacific: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 193 Asia Pacific: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 194 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 195 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 196 Asia Pacific: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 High Adoption And Use Of Wastewater Management Is A Key Driver For The Growth Of This Market

Table 197 Japan: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 198 Japan: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 199 Japan: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 200 Japan: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 201 Japan: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 202 Japan: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 China Is The Second-Largest Pharmaceutical Market In The World

Table 203 China: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 204 China: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 205 China: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 206 China: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 207 China: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 208 China: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Growing Food & Beverage Industry And A Flourishing Pharmaceutical Industry Are The Key Drivers For Market Growth In India

Table 209 India: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 210 India: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Product, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 211 India: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 212 India: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 213 India: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 214 India: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific

Table 215 Roapac: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 216 Roapac: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 217 Roapac: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 218 Roapac: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 219 Roapac: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 220 Roapac: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Flourishing Oil And Gas Industry In Latin America Is Likely To Boost Market Growth For Industrial Centrifuges

Table 221 Latin America: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 222 Latin America: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 223 Latin America: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 224 Latin America: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 225 Latin America: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 226 Latin America: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

11.6 Middle East And Africa

11.6.1 Presence Of Large Oil Reserves To Drive Market Growth

Table 227 Mea: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 228 Mea: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 229 Mea: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 230 Mea: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 231 Mea: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 232 Mea: Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

Figure 25 Key Players Adopted Organic And Inorganic Growth Strategies Between 2017 And 2020

Figure 26 Market Evolution Framework

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

Figure 27 Decanter And Separator Centrifuges Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Partnerships

12.3.2 Product Launches

12.3.3 Expansions

12.3.4 Acquisitions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Stars

12.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

Figure 28 Mnm Vendor Dive Comparison Matrix: Industrial Centrifuge Market

13 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View)*

13.1 Andritz Ag

Figure 29 Andritz Ag: Company Snapshot (2019)

13.2 Alfa Laval Corporate Ab

Figure 30 Alfa Laval Corporate Ab: Company Snapshot (2019)

13.3 Gea Group Ag

Figure 31 Gea Group Ag: Company Snapshot (2019)

13.4 Thomas Broadbent & Sons, Ltd.

13.5 Flsmidth & Co. A/S

Figure 32 Flsmidth: Company Snapshot (2019)

13.6 Schlumberger Limited

Figure 33 Schlumberger Limited: Company Snapshot (2019)

13.7 Spx Flow, Inc.

Figure 34 Spx Flow, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

13.8 Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd.

Figure 35 Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd.: Company Snapshot (2019)

13.9 Flottweg Se

13.10 Dedert Corporation

13.11 Ferrum Ltd.

13.12 Siebtechnik Tema (A Subsidiary Of Siebtechnik Gmbh)

13.13 Heinkel Drying And Separation Group

13.14 Gruppo Pieralisi – Maip S.P.A.

13.15 Haus Centrifuge Technologies

13.16 Comi Polaris Systems

13.17 Us Centrifuge Systems

13.18 B&P Littleford

13.19 Pneumatic Scale Angelus

13.20 Elgin Separation Solutions

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View Might Not Be Captured In Case Of Unlisted Companies.

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

