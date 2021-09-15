Categories
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2021 Business Growth Strategy – Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), BioMérieux (France)

The global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Marke report proposes the forecast of the market by studying the market dynamics of the previous years. The report proposes the estimated market size and the expected global revenue for the forecast period of the industry. It is the result of a detailed analysis of the market status, demands, growth factors, market drivers, growth rate, opportunities and limitations, risks, sales data, profit margin, channels, and distributors. The main motive of this Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Marke report is to derive the revenue growth, market value, market share, etc., by studying the categories such as the prime market players from different geographical locations, their product types, and application industries.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.).

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

  • Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)
  • Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)
  • Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)
  • bioMérieux (France)
  • BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland)
  • SEKISUI MEDICAL (Japan)
  • Randox Laboratories (Ireland)
  • DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden)
  • Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (United Kingdom)
  • ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany)
  • Grifols (Spain)
  • Exagen Inc. (U.S.)
  • Theradiag (France)
  • R-Biopharm AG (Germany)
  • apDia Group (Belgium)
  • BioTeZ Berlin-Buch GmbH (Belgium)
  • Eagle Biosciences Inc. (U.S.)
  • JASEM Laboratory Systems and Solutions A.S (Turkey)
  • Aalto Scientific (U.S.)
  • Immundiagnostik AG (Germany)
  • UTAK (U.S.)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers), Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS), Class of Drugs (Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs), End User – Global Forecast to 2025 The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. Increased adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases is expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

