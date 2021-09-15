The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Global Data Center Construction Projects Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Data Center Construction Projects Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Global Data Center Construction Projects Market.

Reflecting the growth in investment, as of April 2021, GlobalData was tracking a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of US$161.3 billion, up from US$159.0 billion as of October 2020. The pipeline of projects includes all those with a value above US$25 million, and at any stage from announcement through to execution. The pipeline of projects currently in pre-execution (design, tender and award stages) stands at US$13 billion, with a further US$63.1 billion in planning and US$4.9 billion in pre-planning stages (of announcement and study), suggesting investment volumes in the coming years are likely to remain significant

This report provides a detailed analysis of data center construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by GlobalData.

– The report provides analysis based on GlobalData’s construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding.

– The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

