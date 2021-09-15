Germany Wind Power Market Report- Key-players Types And Application, Outlook 2025 | Commerz Real AG, Allianz SE

Germany Wind Power Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Germany Wind Power Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Germany Wind Power Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

UniCredit Bank AG, Saferay Holding GmbH, Luxcara GmbH, Commerz Real AG, Allianz SE

“Germany Wind Power Analysis – Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021” is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Germany. The research details renewable power market outlook in Germany (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Germany wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Germany renewable power market and Germany wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to wind power sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Germany, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Germany, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Wind Power Market, Germany

3.1 Wind Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

3.2 Wind Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Germany, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2030

3.3 Wind Power Market, Germany, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Wind Power Market, Germany, Power Plants, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Germany, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Germany, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

– Wind Power Market, Germany, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Wind Power Market, Germany, Turbine Market, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, Germany, Annual Installed Capacity, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, Germany, Market Size, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, Germany, Market Share, 2019

3.6 Wind Power Market, Germany, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Germany, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Wind Power Market, Germany, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Germany

4.1 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) (2021-2030)

4.2 Renewable Energy Source Act (EEG)

4.3 Renewable Energy Auctions (2020)

– Onshore wind energy auctions

– Photovoltaic (PV) auctions

– Biomass auctions

– Joint Auctions for Onshore Wind and Solar Power Projects

– Innovation Tender

4.4 Omnibus Energy Act

4.5 Feed-in Tariff

4.6 Transition of Thermal Power Plants

4.7 Nuclear Phase Out by 2022

4.8 New Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Act, 2016

4.9 Offshore Grid Development Plan 2030 (2017/2019)

4.10 Tenants Solar Power Supply

5. Wind Power Market, Germany, Company Profiles

5.1 Company Snapshot: UniCredit Bank AG

– UniCredit Bank AG – Company Overview

– UniCredit Bank AG – Business Description

– UniCredit Bank AG – SWOT Analysis

– UniCredit Bank AG – Major Products and Services

– UniCredit Bank AG – Head Office

5.2 Company Snapshot: Saferay Holding GmbH

– Saferay Holding GmbH – Company Overview

– Saferay Holding GmbH – Major Products and Services

– Saferay Holding GmbH – Head Office

5.3 Company Snapshot: Luxcara GmbH

– Luxcara GmbH – Company Overview

– Luxcara GmbH – Major Products and Services

– Luxcara GmbH – Head Office

5.4 Company Snapshot: Commerz Real AG

– Commerz Real AG – Company Overview

– Commerz Real AG – Head Office

5.5 Company Snapshot: Allianz SE

– Allianz SE – Company Overview

– Allianz SE – Business Description

– Allianz SE – SWOT Analysis

– Allianz SE – Major Products and Services

– Allianz SE – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

