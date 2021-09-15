New Study on Powder Coatings Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 21.4 Billion by 2025”

Latest research report on “Powder Coatings Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Powder Coatings Market is projected to grow from US$ 15.7 Billion in 2020 to US$ 21.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 228 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 289 Tables and 93 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Powder Coatings Market:

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Axalta Coating Systems LLC. (US)

Asian Paints Limited (India)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.Ltd. (Japan)

Automotive was the fastest-growing industry in 2018. Increasing consumer preference is a key factor driving the global automotive powder coatings market. The powder coatings market in the automotive segment is anticipated to witness healthy growth owing to increased competition among players, growing demand for vehicles, supportive government policies, development of transportation infrastructure, and rapid economic growth.

Thermo set resin was the fastest-growing segment in 2018. These powder coatings are mostly derived from different resins: epoxies, polyesters, acrylics, and polyurethanes. They require a lower curing temperature as compared to thermoplastic resins. The most significant development in the thermo set powder coatings is the capacity to engineer resin types with different properties used in different applications.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of both volume and value, during the forecast period. The region will witness a significant rise owing to the growth of the electronics and automotive industries in China, Thailand, India, South Korea, and Taiwan.

