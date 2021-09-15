Trending:Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market SWOT Analysis along with Investment Feasibility 2019 to 2024

ReportsnReports adds “Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market at global and key country level.

The Market size of Thermoplastic Polyurethane is estimated at USD 2.5 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Top Companies profiled in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Wanhua Industrial Group (China)

COIM Group (Italy)

American Polyfilm Inc. (US)

Kuraray Co.Ltd (Japan)

Polyone Corporation (US)

Footwear was the largest end-use industry of TPU in 2018. TPU is used to form various parts of footwear, such as upper yarns, midsoles/foam & cushioning, outsoles, eyelets, heel cups, logos, shanks & toe caps. Growing demands for comfort, performance, and durability, are driving the market in the footwear industry

The APAC TPU market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The footwear market in APAC is driven by increased consumer spending, strong economic growth, greater disposable incomes, growing awareness of healthy lifestyles, popularity of sports footwear, and a growing sports-driven consumer base.

