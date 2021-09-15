Metal Foam Market 2019 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2024

ReportsnReports adds “Metal Foam Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Metal Foam Market at global and key country level.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1062917

The Metal Foam Market size is estimated to be USD 84 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 103 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the same period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Metal Foam Market:

ERG Aerospace Corporation (US)

CYMAT Technologies Ltd. (Canada)

Alantum (South Korea)

Mott Corporation (US)

Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co.Ltd. (China)

Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (China)

Mayser GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Ultramet (US)

Aluminum King Co. Ltd (China)

Pohltec Metal foam GmbH (Germany)

Anti-intrusion bars dominated the overall metal foam market in 2018. Metal foam possesses characteristics such as cost-effectiveness, reduced weight, good thermal behavior, durability, resistance to fire, and reduced maintenance expenditure. Anti-intrusion bars are used in the automotive industry and possess the capability to keep passengers safe at the time of collision.

Aluminum material dominated the overall metal foam market in 2018. The use of aluminum material in metal foam offers various advantages such as sound absorption, fragmentation capture, impact absorption, heat sinks and exchangers, catalyst surface, battery plates, and spacers.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1062917

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of the Report

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Metal Foam Market

4.2 Metal Foam Market, By Material and Region

4.3 Metal Foam Market, By End-Use Industry

4.4 Metal Foam Market, By Application

4.5 Metal Foam Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Superior Properties Offered By Metal Foams Over Polymer Foams

5.2.1.2 Increasing Usage of Metal Foams in Applications Such as Heat Exchangers and Anti-Intrusion Bars

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Bonding, Welding, and Soldering of Metal Foams

5.2.2.2 Cost of Metal Foam is Very High as Compared to Substitutes Such as Polymer Foam

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Usage of Metal Foams in the Automotive Industry

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Structural Materials in the Construction Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Use of Metal Foams at Nascent Stage

5.2.4.2 Developing Cost-Efficient Manufacturing Methods

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.4.4 Trends of the Construction Industry

5.4.4.1 Contribution of the Construction Industry to the GDP, By Country

…..More

List of Tables:

Table 1 Trends and Forecast of GDP, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 2 Automotive Production, Million Units (2017–2018)

Table 3 North America: Contribution of the Construction Industry to GDP, By Country, 2014–2021 (USD Billion)

Table 4 Europe: Contribution of Construction Industry to GDP, By Country, 2014–2021 (USD Billion)

Table 5 APAC: Contribution of Construction Industry to GDP, By Country, 2014–2021 (USD Billion)

Table 6 MEA: Contribution of Construction Industry to GDP, By Country, 2014–2021 (USD Billion)

Table 7 Latin America: Contribution of Construction Industry to GDP, By Country, 2014–2021 (USD Billion)

Table 8 Metal Foam Market Size, By Material Type, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 9 Metal Foam Market Size, By Material Type, 2017–2024 (Ton)

Table 10 Aluminum Foam Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 11 Aluminum Foam Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Ton)

Table 12 Nickel Metal Foam Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 13 Nickel Metal Foam Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Ton)

Table 14 Copper Metal Foam Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 15 Copper Metal Foam Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Ton)

…and More

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1062917