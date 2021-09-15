Membranes Market: Industry Analysis, Global Trends, and Forecast to 2024

ReportsnReports adds “Membranes Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Membranes Market at global and key country level.

The Membranes Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled n the Membranes Market:

DuPont (US)

Toray (Japan)

Hydranautics (US)

Koch Separation Solutions (US)

Pentair (UK)

The polymeric material segment accounts for the largest market share, in terms of value, in the membranes market. This segment includes natural and synthetic polymers. The synthetic polymeric membranes are mainly used in water treatment, desalination, and wastewater treatment applications.

The NF technology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. The ability of NF membranes to permeate monovalent ions, while rejecting divalent and multivalent ions has a significant impact growth of NF technology. The flexibility provided by NF segments for ion separation and permeation offers substantial advantages in industrial applications.

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Awareness for Water & Wastewater Treatment

5.1.1.2 Shifting From Chemical to Physical Treatment of Water

5.1.1.3 Requirement of Selective Separation to Meet Water Quality Standards

5.1.1.4 Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Policies Concerning the Environment

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Capital Cost

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Changing Environmental Landscape in Terms of Global Warming, Pollution and Draught

5.1.3.2 Industrial Development in Emerging Economies

5.1.3.3 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Treatment of Water and Gas

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Increasing Membrane Lifespan

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

