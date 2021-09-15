Medical Plastics Market by Capacity, Industry Size, Types, utilization, Growth Rate Analysis 2019-2024

The report titled “Medical Plastics Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Medical Plastics industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Medical Plastics Market size is projected to grow from USD 22.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 31.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Medical Plastics Market:

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

BASF (Germany)

Celanese (US)

Evonik (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Covestro (Germany)

The medical instruments & tools segment accounts for the largest market share, in terms of value, in the medical plastics market. Suitability and biocompatibility of medical plastics for the manufacturing of various medical devices, such as surgical and procedural instruments, diagnostic instruments, and dental tools, are driving the demand.

The engineering plastics segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. These plastics are used in diagnostic instruments, drug delivery systems, orthopedic devices, and dental tools. Engineering plastics provide many advantages over standard plastics, such as good malleability, faster production time, low weight, resistance to high impact, flame, shock, and chemical, and better friction reduction.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Medical Plastics Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Medical Plastics Market Analysis Through Primary Interviews

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Medical Plastics Market

4.2 Medical Plastics Market Size, By Type

4.3 Medical Plastics Market Size, By Application

4.4 Medical Plastics Market, By Major Countries

4.5 APAC Medical Plastics Market, By Country and Application, 2018

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Advanced Medical Technology and Devices

5.2.1.2 Growing Healthcare Investments in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.3 Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Time-Consuming Regulatory Approval Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 R&D to Develop Advanced Plastics

5.2.3.2 Development of Patient-Specific Implants and 3d Printed Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Waste Management Concerns

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends of Healthcare Industry

……More

List of Tables:

Table 1 GDP Trend in Major Economies, USD Billion (2017–2018)

Table 2 Population Age 65 and Above (% ) (2016–2018)

Table 3 Current Healthcare Expenditure (Percentage of GDP), 2014–2016

Table 4 Medical Plastics Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 5 Medical Plastics Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Mapping of Polymers With Processing Technologies

Table 7 Overview of Compatibility of Polymers With Sterilization Techniques

Table 8 Medical Plastics Market Size, By Application, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 9 Medical Plastics Market Size, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Medical Plastics Market Size in Medical Disposables Application, By Region, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 11 Medical Plastics Market Size in Medical Disposables Application, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 12 Medical Plastics Market Size in Prosthetics Application, By Region, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 13 Medical Plastics Market Size in Prosthetics Application, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 Medical Plastics Market Size in Medical Instruments & Tools Application, By Region, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 15 Medical Plastics Market Size in Medical Instruments & Tools Application, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 16 Medical Plastics Market Size in Drug Delivery Application, By Region, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 17 Medical Plastics Market Size in Drug Delivery Application, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 18 Medical Plastics Market Size in Other Applications, By Region, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 19 Medical Plastics Market Size in Other Applications, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 20 Medical Plastics Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

…and More

