Graphene Battery Market-Global Forecast to 2030|At a CAGR of 32.1%

According to Market Study Report, Graphene Battery Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Graphene Battery Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Graphene Battery Market size is projected to grow from USD 168 Million in 2024 to USD 609 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2030.

Top Companies Profiled n the Graphene Battery Market:

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Log 9 Materials Scientific Private Limited (India)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Grabat Graphenano Energy (Spain)

Nanotech Energy (US)

Nanotek Instruments Inc. (US)

XG Sciences Inc. (US)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (Canada)

Graphene NanoChem (Malaysia)

Global Graphene Group (US)

Vorbeck Materials Corp. (US)

Graphenea Group (Spain)

Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Targray Group (Canada)

Based on type, the lithium-ion graphene battery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for graphene lithium-ion batteries is expected to increase from various end-use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and power, among others due, due to their lightweight, durability and suitability for high capacity energy storage, as well as short charging cycles.

Based on the end-use industry, the battery-grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for high power and energy density has created a demand for reliable and safe batteries for industries such as automotive and consumer electronics, ultimately driving the growth of the graphene battery market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Graphene Battery Market

4.2 Graphene Battery Market, By Region

4.3 Asia Pacific Graphene Battery Market, By Type & Country

4.4 Graphene Battery Market, By Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages Over Other Battery Materials

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on R&D Activities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Incapability of Mass Production

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Patents

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Production Cost

5.3 Economic Indicators

5.3.1 Industry Outlook

5.3.1.1 Electric Vehicles

5.4 Graphene Battery Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Publication Trends – 2015–2019

5.4.2 Insight

5.4.3 Trend Analysis and Geographical Representation

5.4.4 Top Assignees

List of Tables:

Table 1 Graphene Battery Market Snapshot

Table 2 List of Patents

Table 3 Graphene Battery Market, By Type, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

Table 4 Lithium-Ion Graphene Battery Market, By Region, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

Table 5 Graphene Supercapacitor Market, By Region, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

Table 6 Lithium-Sulfur Graphene Battery Market, By Region, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

Table 7 Other Graphene Battery Types Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Graphene Battery Market, By End-Use Industry, 2021–2039 (USD Million)

Table 9 Graphene Battery Market in Automotive, By Region, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

Table 10 Graphene Battery Market in Consumer Electronics, By Region, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

Table 11 Graphene Battery Market in Industrial, By Region, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

Table 12 Graphene Battery Market in Power, By Region, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

Table 13 Graphene Battery Market in Other End-Use Industries, By Region, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

Table 14 Graphene Battery Market Size, By Region, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

Table 15 Graphene Battery Market Size, By Type, 2021–2030 (USD Million)

…and More

