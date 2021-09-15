Flat Steel Market worth USD 580.2 Billion by 2024 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Flat Steel Market by Process (Basic Oxygen Furnace, Electric Arc Furnace), Type (Sheets & Strips, Plates), End-Use Sector (Building & Infrastructure, Mechanical Equipment, Automotive & Other Transport), Region” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=778276

The Flat Steel Market is estimated to be USD 434.8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 580.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled n the Flat Steel Market:

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Tata Steel (India)

POSCO (South Korea)

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China)

Shougang Group Co. Ltd. (China)

SSAB AB (Sweden)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

HBIS Group (China)

ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

Voestalpine Group (Austria)

The building & infrastructure segment accounted for the largest share of the flat steel market in 2018.Flat steel offers design flexibility, strength, and durability and is hence, used in the construction of buildings, bridges, factories, and other engineering structures. It is also used for the development of infrastructure in the energy sector.

Based on type, the sheets & strips segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the flat steel market in 2019. Flat steel sheets & strips are used in the manufacturing of automobiles, home appliances, housing materials, and beverage cans, among others.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=778276

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Definition and Scope

2.2 Base Number Calculation

2.3 Forecast Number Calculation

2.4 Market Engineering Process

2.4.1 Top-Down Approach

2.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions

2.7 Research Data

2.7.1 Secondary Data

2.7.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.7.2 Primary Data

2.7.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.7.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.7.2.3 Key Industry Insights

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Flat Steel Market

4.2 Flat Steel Market, By Type

4.3 Flat Steel Market, By Process

4.4 Flat Steel Market, By End-Use Sector

4.5 Flat Steel Market By End-Use Sector and Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Urban Population

5.2.1.2 Increasing Industrialization and Infrastructure Investment in Emerging Markets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Price of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Recyclability of Steel Scrap

5.2.3.2 Relaxed Credit Policy in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Eliminating Excess Capacity

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

…..More

List of Tables:

Table 1 Urban Population, By Country, 2014–2018

Table 2 Flat Steel Market, By Process, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 3 Flat Steel Market, By Process, 2017–2024 (Kilotons)

Table 4 Basic Oxygen Furnace Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 5 Basic Oxygen Furnace Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (Kilotons)

Table 6 Electric Arc Furnace Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 7 Electric Arc Furnace Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (Kilotons)

Table 8 Flat Steel Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 9 Flat Steel Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (Kilotons)

Table 10 Flat Steel Sheets & Strips Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 11 Flat Steel Sheets & Strips Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (Kilotons)

Table 12 Flat Steel Plates Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 13 Flat Steel Plates Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (Kilotons)

Table 14 Flat Steel Market, By End-Use Sector, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 15 Flat Steel Market, By End-Use Sector, 2017–2024 (Kilotons)

…and More

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=778276