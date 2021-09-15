Fiberglass Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 23.9 Billion by 2024” in New Research

The report titled “Fiberglass Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Fiberglass industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Fiberglass Market is projected to grow from USD 17.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 23.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024.

#Key Players- China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China), Owens Corning (US), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG) (China), Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), (China), Johns Manville Corp. (US), Binani 3B-the Fibreglass Company (Belgium), Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan), PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co. Ltd. (China), Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd., (Japan), Knauf Insulation (Belgium), Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (US), CertainTeed Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain ADFORS (US), and AGY Holding Corp. (US).

Based on product type, the glass wool fiberglass segment accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in 2018. This segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased usage in the construction & infrastructure end-use.

Based on glass type, the E-glass segment accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in 2018. This segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its wide-ranging applications and corrosion-resistance and lightweight properties.

