Latest Extruded Polystyrene Market by Application (Foundation (Basement & Below Ground), Roof, Wall, Floor & Ceiling), End Use (Residential, Commercial) Region – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Extruded Polystyrene Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Extruded Polystyrene Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Extruded Polystyrene Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the same period.

#Key Players- BASF SE (Germany), Synthos S.A. (Poland), DuPont de NemoursInc. (US), Saint-Gobain Is over SA (France), Knauf Group (Insulation) (Germany), Owens Corning Inc. (US), TechnoNicol Corporation (Russia), Austrotherm GmbH (Austria), Ursa Insulation SA (Spain), Penoplex SPB LLC (Russia), Ravago Group (Luxembourg), Loyal Group (China).

The foundation segment accounted for the majority of the XPS market share in 2018,and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing construction activities are expected to play a vital role in driving the growth of the segment. Insulating the entire house is very critical in order to save energy losses that can occur through basement or foundation.

When insulating buildings, floor space is considered to be the most important as a major portion of energy is lost through floors. Thus, effective insulation of floor space is considered very important while building construction. Moreover, energy losses in residential buildings are usually higher than in commercial buildings; thus, residential buildings are more insulated to conserve energy.

