Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Expected to Grow at 1619 Million In Revenue by 2024

The report titled “Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=401293

The Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market is projected to grow from USD 1,253 Million in 2019 to USD 1,619 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2024.

Top Companies Profiled n the Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market:

JSP Corporation (Japan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

BASF SE (Germany)

Porous PP foam’s shape helps to add air space, making these foams lightweight. These foams are good in impact protection, highly durable, have high structural integrity. They are mainly used in the automotive industry for noise and vibration reduction. Car interior is the major application of porous PP foams, which are mainly used in this application because of their characteristic of noise reduction.

Due to low cost, outstanding mechanical properties, and mold ability, EPP foam is widely used in automotive parts. It helps in reducing vehicle weight up to 10%, allowing up to 7% fuel saving. It also helps in minimizing the release of VOCs from automotive interior parts. When EPP foam is additionally combined with metals, a greater amount of energy can be absorbed and distributed.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=401293

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Significant Opportunities in the EPP Foam Market

3.2 EPP Foam Market, By Type

3.3 APAC EPP Foam Market, By Application and Country, 2019

3.4 EPP Foam Market, By Key Countries

3.5 EPP Foam Market, Developed vs. Developing Countries

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Recyclable & Reusable Properties of EPP Foam

4.2.1.2 Optimum Performance and Low Weight of EPP Foam

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Higher Price of EPP Foam Over Other Types of Foam

4.2.2.2 Volatile Raw Material Prices

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Growing Demand for EPP Foam in End-Use Industries

4.2.3.2 Investments in Emerging Economies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Less Awareness About EPP Foam

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

4.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Indicators

4.4.1 Global GDP Trends and Forecasts

4.4.2 Trends in the Packaging Industry

4.4.3 Growth Indicators in the Automotive Industry

5 EPP Foam Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Low Density

5.2.1 Low-Density EPP Foams Have High Demand in the Packaging Industry

5.3 High Density

5.3.1 These Foams Have Good Stability, High Strength-To-Weight Ratio, and Load-Bearing Structural Support

5.4 Porous PP

5.4.1 These Foams Help in Noise and Vibration Reduction

…… more

List of Tables:

Table 1 EPP Foam Market to Register High Growth Between 2020 and 2025

Table 2 GDP Percentage Change of Key Countries, 2019–2024

Table 3 Global Flexible Packaging Production (Volume), By Region

Table 4 Global Automotive Production in Key Countries, 2017—2018 (Million Units)

Table 5 EPP Foam Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 6 EPP Foam Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Kiloton)

Table 7 Low-Density EPP Foam Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 8 Low-Density EPP Foam Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Kiloton)

Table 9 High-Density EPP Foam Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 10 High-Density EPP Foam Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Kiloton)

Table 11 Porous Pp EPP Foam Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 12 Porous Pp EPP Foam Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Kiloton)

Table 13 EPP Foam Market Size, By Application, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 14 EPP Foam Market Size, By Application, 2018–2025 (Kiloton)

Table 15 EPP Foam Market Size in Automotive Application, By Region, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 16 EPP Foam Market Size in Automotive Application, By Region, 2018–2025 (Kiloton)

Table 17 EPP Foam Market Size in Packaging Application, By Region, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 18 EPP Foam Market Size in Packaging Application, By Region, 2018–2025 (Kiloton)

Table 19 EPP Foam Market Size in Consumer Products Application, By Region, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 20 EPP Foam Market Size in Consumer Products Application, By Region, 2018–2025 (Kiloton)

…and More

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=401293