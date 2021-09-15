New Study on Composites Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 131.6 Billion by 2024”

ReportsnReports adds “Composites Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Composites Market at global and key country level.

The Global Composites Market size is projected to grow from USD 90.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 131.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2024.

Top Key Players profiled in the Composites Market:

Owens Corning (US)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

SGL Group (Germany)

Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv. (Netherlands)

Huntsman International LLC. (US)

Solvay (Belgium)

Natural fiber composites are projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2019 and 2024.Natural fibers, such as flax, hemp, jute, and kenaf, along with a polymer matrix, such as polypropylene, epoxy, polyethylene, or polyesters, form the natural fiber composite.

Thermoplastic composites are the fastest-growing resin type. The thermoplastic composites are easy to remold, and reform and hence can be reused. Thus, the companies are investing in R&D for the mass production of thermoplastic composites to reduce its cost.

The resin transfer molding manufacturing process is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2019 and 2024. This process yields increased laminate compression, high glass-to-resin ratio, and outstanding strength-to-weight characteristics.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Supply Side Analysis

2.2.2 Segment Analysis

2.2.3 Forecast

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Composites Market

4.2 Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process and Region

4.3 Composites Market, By End-Use Industry

4.4 Composites Market, By Fiber Type

4.5 Composites Market, By Resin Type

4.6 Composites Market, By Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing use of Composites in Commercial Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles From the Transportation Industry

5.2.1.3 Increase in the use of Carbon Fiber in Wind Blades

5.2.1.4 High Demand for Glass Fiber-Reinforced Composite Pipes in Sewage & Water Management and Oil & Gas Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing use of Composites in the Construction & Infrastructure Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Issues Related to Recycling

5.2.2.2 High Processing and Manufacturing Cost

5.2.2.3 Lack of Standardization in Manufacturing Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 High Demand for Environment-Friendly Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of Natural Composites

5.2.3.4 Penetration of Carbon Fiber Composites in New Applications

5.2.3.5 Reduction of Carbon Fibers Cost

5.2.3.6 High Demand for Glass Fiber-Reinforced Composite Pipes in the Emerging Economies

5.2.3.7 Increasing Awareness of OEMS Regarding Strict Government Regulations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Low-Cost Technologies

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

…and More

