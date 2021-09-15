Biodegradable Polymers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024

According to Market Study Report, Biodegradable Polymers Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Biodegradable Polymers Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The European Biodegradable Polymers Market for extrusion coating size is expected to grow from USD 403 Million in 2019 to USD 829 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled n the Biodegradable Polymers Market:

NatureWorks LLC (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Biotech(Germany)

Novamont S.P.A. (Italy)

Biome Bioplastics (UK)

Toray Industries (Japan)

Bio-On (Italy)

Plantic Technologies (Australia)

The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating has been segmented based on type into PLA, starch, PBS, PHA and others. Among these types, the PLA segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.PLA can be safely used for the packaging of hot soup, coffee, and other hot beverages.

The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating has been segmented based on substrate in to paper & paperboard, cellulose films, and others. Among these, the paper & paperboard segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Unit Considered

1.7 Limitations

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Supply Side Analysis

2.2.2 Forecast

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating

4.2 Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Type

4.3 Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Substrate and Country, 2018

4.4 Biodegradable Polymers Market for Extrusion Coating, By Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use in Food Packaging and Compostable Bags

5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preference to Eco-Friendly Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Biodegradable Polymers as Compared to Other Polymers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Applications of Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coating

5.2.3.2 Growing Market in the Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Performance Issues Related to Biodegradable Polymers

5.3 Biodegradable Polymers Market: Pricing Analysis

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 PLA (Polylactic Acid)

5.3.3 Starch

5.3.4 PBS (Polybutylene Succinate)

5.3.5 PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)

5.3.6 Others

…..More

List of Tables:

Table 1 Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coating: Pricing Analysis, By Type

Table 2 Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Type, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 3 Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Substrate, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 5 Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Substrate, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Application, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 7 Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Europe: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Country, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 9 Europe: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Italy: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Type, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 11 Italy: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 12 Italy: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Application, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 13 Italy: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 France: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Type, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 15 France: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 16 France: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Application, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 17 France: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 18 Spain: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Type, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

Table 19 Spain: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 20 Spain: Biodegradable Polymers Market Size for Extrusion Coating, By Application, 2017–2024 (Kiloton)

…and More

