Armor Materials Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 7.2% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 15.2 Billion

The report titled “Armor Materials Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Armor Materials industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Armor Materials Market is estimated to grow from USD 10.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 15.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Top Companies profiled in the Armor Materials Market:

DuPont de Nemours Inc (US)

Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

3M Company. (US)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (Netherlands)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Tata Steel Limited (India)

Alcoa Inc. (US)

Allegheny Technologies Inc (US)

The ceramics segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. Ceramic armor offers various advantages such as superior hardness, low weight, durability, design flexibility, and high resistance to creep and stress rupture at a temperature of up to 3,002. Ceramic armor is composed of ceramic and few fibers that withstand the blasts, and thus it is used in vehicles and body armors.

In terms of value, North America is the largest market for armor materials, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing armor materials market. North America is estimated to continue its investment in soldier security owing to the on-going modernization programs. The US military is undertaking many equipment upgrading programs, which will continue to increase the demand for armor materials in the region.

