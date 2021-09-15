19.3% Growth Rate for Silicon Carbide Market by 2025 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

Latest research report on “Silicon Carbide Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Silicon Carbide Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 749 Million in 2020 to US$ 1,812 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.3%. This report spread across 145 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with Tables and figures are now available in this research

Top Key Players- Infine on Technologies AG (Munich, Germany), CREE, INC. (North Carolina, US), ROHM Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Geneva, Switzerland),Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan),ON Semiconductor Corporation (Arizona, US),General Electric (Massachusetts, US),Renesas Electronics Corporation (Tokyo, Japan),UnitedSiC(New Jersey, US),GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. (Virginia, US),Ascatron (Stockholm, Sweden),SEMIKRON (Nuremberg, Germany),Microchip Technology Incorporated (Arizona, US),Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo, Japan),Powerex Inc. (Pennsylvania, US).

Among wafer size, the 6inch and above segment is projected to lead the silicon carbide market and with the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth is attributed to an increase in R&D investments and a shift of power electronics manufacturers.

EV motor drives application of silicon carbide is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing silicon carbide device penetration in electric vehicles (EVs), as it helps in better battery management and reduces weight and sizes. As the sale of EVs is increasing day-by-day, it increases the growth of the EV motor drives too.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Silicon Carbide Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 SIC Discrete Device

6.2.1 SIC Diode

6.2.2 SIC MOSFET

6.2.3 SIC Module

6.3 SIC Bare Die

7 Silicon Carbide Market, By Wafer Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2 Inch

7.3 4 Inch

7.4 6 Inch and Above

…..And More

