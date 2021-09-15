Mobile Security market Global Industry Outlook, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024

A fresh report titled “Mobile Security Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2900270

The Global Mobile Security Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 7.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 228 Pages, Profiling 26 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 91 figures is now available in this research.

By component, the mobile security services industry is segmented into enterprise solutions and enterprise services. The enterprise services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Many mobile security solution providers also offer solutions to enterprises to implement and maintain their security systems up-to-date.

Though a large number of organizations are using on-premises solutions, many enterprises are adopting cloud-based mobile security solutions due to various benefits offered by the cloud-based deployment. The reduced cost, reduced complexity, and enhanced user experience are some of the key benefits of deploying cloud-based security solutions.

Ask for 30% Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2900270

Key Players- Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US),Symantec (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), McAfee (US), Kaspersky (Russia), VMware (US), IBM (US), ESET (Slovakia), BlackBerry (Canada), MobileIron (US), Samsung (South Korea), F-Secure (Finland), Check Point (Israel), Panda Security (Spain), Bitdefender (Romania), OneSpan (US), Quick Heal (India), Fortinet (US), Citrix Systems (US), Webroot (US), Keeper Security (US), Amtel (US), and Codeproof (US).

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping Methodology

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Mobile Security Market

4.2 Market By End User, 2019 vs 2024

4.3 Market By Enterprise Solution, 2019 vs 2024

4.4 Market By Enterprise Service, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Market By Professional Service, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.6 Market By Operating System, 2019

4.7 Market By Enterprise Deployment Mode, 2019

4.8 Market By Organization Size, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.9 Market By Enterprise Vertical, 2017–2024

4.10 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Mobile Phone Subscriptions Around the World

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Mobile Threats and Breaches

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Third-Party Applications

5.2.1.4 Increasing Productivity of Employees and Enterprises Through BYOD

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Use of Free Mobile Security Solutions

5.2.2.2 Cost of Deploying Enterprise Mobility Management Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Digitalization of Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Trend of BYOD

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Addressing the Complexity of Advanced Threats

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Mobile Security Solutions Among End Users

5.2.4.3 Interoperability Between Mobile OS

5.3 Mobile Attack Vectors

5.3.1 Malware

5.3.2 Data Exfiltration

5.3.3 Data Tampering

5.3.4 Data Loss

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Provide the Right Level of Access to Data on Mobile Devices to the Right People

5.4.2 Prevent Data From Intentionally or Accidentally Leaking to Unauthorized Mobile Apps And/Or the Cloud From Mobile Devices

5.4.3 Sharing Sensitive Data Between Top Executives in the Byod Environment

5.4.4 Protect Corporate Data in Byod and Cyod Environments

5.4.5 Mobile Security Application to Protect Financial Data on Personal Devices

5.5 Regulations

5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.5.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

5.5.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.5.4 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

5.5.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

5.5.6 Sarbanes–Oxley (SOX) Act

5.5.7 Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

5.5.8 Distributed Management Task Force (DMTF)

5.5.9 Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards (OASIS)

6 Mobile Security Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Individual User

6.2.1 Individual User: Market Drivers

6.3 Enterprise

6.3.1 Enterprise: Market Drivers

7 Mobile Security Market, By Operating System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 iOS

7.2.1 iOS: Market Drivers

7.3 Android

7.3.1 Android: Market Drivers

7.4 Others

…..And More

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2900270