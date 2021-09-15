Meat Processing Equipment Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2026”

Meat Processing Equipment Market 2019-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Meat Processing Equipment Market size is projected to grow from US$ 6.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 9.7 Billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 160 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 117 Tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Meat Processing Equipment Market:

GEA Group (Germany)

JBT Corporation (US)

Marel (Iceland)

Illinois Tools Work (US)

The Middle by Corporation (US)

Bettcher Industries(US)

EquipamientosCarnicos (Spain)

Biro Manufacturing Company (US)

Braher (Spain)

RZPO (Russia)

Bizerba (Germany)

Riopel Industries (Canada)

Minerva Omega Group (Italy)

Risco (Italy)

Millard Manufacturing Corporation (US)

Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation (US)

Gee Gee Foods & Packaging (India)

PSS Svidnik (Presovsky)

Ross Industries Inc. (US)

MetalbudNowicki (Poland)

The grinding equipment segment is estimated to dominate the meat processing equipment market, by type, in 2019, due to a greater application of grinders to process a wide range of products, such as minced meat, sausages, hamburgers, and other products. Furthermore, the easy handling and cleaning of the grinding equipment make it preferred by both small and large meat processors.

The automatic segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate, as the adoption of automatic meat processing equipment results in reduced processing time and increases process efficiency & precision. Further, the adoption of automatic equipment aids meat processors in identifying problems or defects during each stage of meat processing, resulting in the lowered number of defected meat products.

