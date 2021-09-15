Continuous Testing Market Forecasts and Growth Opportunity By Industry Players: Mindtree, EPAM Systems, HCL Technologies, Atos

The Continuous Testing Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Continuous Testing Market with Forecasts 2023.

The Continuous Testing Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.15 Billion in 2018 to US$ 2.41 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 147 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 48 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Continuous Testing Market:

Mindtree (India)

EPAM Systems (US)

HCL Technologies (India)

Atos (France)

Tech Mahindra (India)

Hexaware (India)

Tricentis(Austria)

Cigniti (India)

Larsen and Toubro Infotech (India)

NIIT Technologies (India)

CA Technologies (US)

IBM (US)

Capgemini (France)

Spirent Communications (UK)

Micro Focus (UK)

Syntel (US)

Cognizant (US)

Parasoft (US)

Softcrylic (US)

LogiGear (US)

QualiTest (US)

Testplant (UK)

Vector Software (US)

QA Mentor (US)

SmartBear Software (US)

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness is the important need of SMEs, as they always face constraints in marketing themselves and gaining visibility, due to their limited budgets. Moreover, SMEs use continuous testing for reducing the time and increasing their efficiency in executing the software development life cycle.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018, while APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to be a lucrative market for continuous testing during the forecast period, considering the untapped opportunities and increasing commercial investment in different industry verticals in the region.

Competitive Landscape of Continuous Testing Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product Upgradations

3.2 Business Expansions

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

Research Coverage:

The report segments the continuous testing market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its sub segments. The market numbers are further split across different industry verticals and regions. Moreover, the report splits the market into on-premises and cloud deployment types.