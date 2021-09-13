Cancer Diagnostics Market 2021 – By Industry Size, Share, Recent Trends, Overview, Growth Factors, CAGR Analysis, Leading Manufacturers

Cancer Diagnostics Market research report bestows with the strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium or small for surviving and succeeding in the market. This report gives a broader perspective of the marketplace with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and key developments in the market.

The global cancer diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2026 from USD 17.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, and growing initiatives undertaken by government bodies to create awareness about cancer, the increasing number of private diagnostic centers.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

GE Healthcare (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc.(US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Danaher Corporation (US)

DiaSorin S.P.A. (Italy)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

BD (US)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Cancer Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)

AMOY Diagnostics CO. LTD. (China)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Bio SB (US)

Biocartis NV (Belgium)

Exact Science (US)

“Consumables segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the product, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. high prevalence of cancer, number of reagent rental agreements, and the growing application of innovative technologies and methodologies are the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

“Breast cancer segment to register the highest growth in the cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.”

Based on the application, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, and other cancer. The breast cancer segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer and technological advancement are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by The increasing incidence of cancer, increasing number of patients visiting hospitals, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)



By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific (20%), and Rest of the World(12%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the cancer diagnostics market based on product, technology, application, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total cancer diagnostics market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cancer diagnostics products offered by the top 23 players in the cancer diagnostics market. The report analyzes the cancer diagnostics market by product, technology, application, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on cancer diagnostics products offered by the top 23 players in the cancer diagnostics market. The report analyzes the cancer diagnostics market by product, technology, application, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cancer diagnostics market

Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cancer diagnostics market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the cancer diagnostics market

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions Of The Study

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Covid-19 Health Assessment

2.7 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

2.8 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Product

4.3 North America: Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Product And Country, 2020

4.4 Geographical Snapshot Of The Cancer Diagnostics Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Growth In The Number Of Private Diagnostic Centers

5.2.1.3 Availability Of Reimbursement

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investments And Low Cost-Benefit Ratio For Biomarkers

5.2.2.2 High Cost Of Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.2.2.3 Product Recalls And Failure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus On Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.2 Companion Diagnostics

5.2.3.3 Recommendations For Cancer Screening

5.2.3.4 Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption Of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.3 Inadequate Infrastructure And Low Awareness In Middle- And Low-Income Countries

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Rental Agreements

5.3 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat From New Entrants

5.6.2 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.6.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.6.5 Threat From Substitutes

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Regulatory Landscape

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.10.1 Trade Analysis For Mammography Systems

5.10.2 Trade Analysis For Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Mri) Systems

5.11 Pricing Analysis

5.12 Ecosystem Analysis: Cancer Diagnostics Market

5.12.1 Role In Ecosystem

5.13 Ycc Shift

6 Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Antibodies

6.2.1.1 Antibodies Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Cancer Diagnostic Consumables Market In 2020

6.2.2 Kits & Reagents

6.2.2.1 Use Of Kits Is Increasing Among End Users Owing To Their Ease Of Use

6.2.3 Probes

6.2.3.1 Abbott And Agilent Technologies Are Some Of The Leading Players Operating In This Market Segment

6.2.4 Other Consumables

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Pathology-Based Instruments

6.3.1.1 Slide Staining Systems

6.3.1.1.1 Slide Staining Systems Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Pathology-Based Instruments Market

6.3.1.2 Tissue Processing Systems

6.3.1.2.1 Tissue Processing Systems Are Used For The Automatic Processing Of Tissue Samples

6.3.1.3 Cell Processors

6.3.1.3.1 Cell Processors Are Used To Remove Unwanted Matter From Cytology Samples

6.3.1.4 Pcr Instruments

6.3.1.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness Of Pcr Is Driving The Growth Of This Market Segment

6.3.1.5 Ngs Instruments

6.3.1.5.1 Ngs Is An Emerging Technology For Cancer Diagnostics

6.3.1.6 Microarrays

6.3.1.6.1 Dna Microarrays Are Useful For The Determination Of Primary Sites In Metastatic Carcinomas

6.3.1.7 Other Pathology-Based Instruments

6.3.2 Imaging Instruments

6.3.2.1 Ct Systems

6.3.2.1.1 Technological Advancements In Ct To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

6.3.2.2 Ultrasound Systems

6.3.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence Of Cancer To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

6.3.2.3 Mri Systems

6.3.2.3.1 Use Of Mri In Cancer Diagnostics Has Increased Over The Years

6.3.2.4 Mammography Systems

6.3.2.4.1 Increasing Incidence Of Breast Cancer To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

6.3.2.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems

6.3.2.5.1 Technological Advancements In Nuclear Imaging Systems To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

6.3.3 Biopsy Instruments

6.3.3.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

7 Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Technology

Read More………………

