Dental Consumables Market 2021 By Industry Size, Share, Recent Trends, Overview, Growth Factors, CAGR Analysis, Leading Manufacturers

The dental consumables market is projected to reach USD 47.4 billion by 2026 from USD 30.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Growth in the dental consumables market can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries. However, the high cost and limited reimbursements for dental procedures are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.

“Dental Restoration segment to have the largest share in 2020”

By type, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental restoration, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, finishing & polishing, whitening, infection control, and other consumables. The dental restoration consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the dental consumables market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for dental restorative procedures in Asian and South American nations, increasing consumer acceptance of advanced dental technologies, and the growing geriatric population, which has resulted in the increasing demand for dental prosthetic procedures.

“The clear aligner segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020”

The orthodontic consumables market, by type, is segmented into fixed braces, clear aligners/removable braces, and accessories. In 2020, the clear aligners/removable braces segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic consumables market. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Product innovations and growing awareness about the benefits of clear aligners/removable braces, such as easier cleaning of teeth than fixed braces, reduced risk of future gum diseases, and improved oral hygiene, are the key factors driving the adoption of clear aligners/removable braces.

“Hospitals & Clinics was the largest end-user for the Dental consumables market in 2020”

On the basis of end users, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users (includes dental academic and research institutes and forensic laboratories). The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the dental consumables market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals, and rising dental tourism in emerging markets.

“Europe dominated the Dental consumables market in 2020”

Europe dominated the dental consumables market in 2019, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The large share in the global market is attributed to factors such as increasing government support for improving healthcare infrastructure, the need for reducing healthcare costs, and well-established government payers

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

– Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25% By Designation – C-level: 20%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 45%

– C-level: 20%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 45% By Region – North America: 30%, Europe: 27%, APAC: 25%, LATAM:10%, MEA:8%

Research Coverage:

The report analyses the Dental consumables market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments based on product, application, therapeutic area, imaging technique, and end-user. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights into:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Dental consumables market. The report analyzes this market by product type, delivery mode, and end-user

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Dental consumables market. The report analyzes this market by product type, delivery mode, and end-user Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by-products, delivery mode, and end-user

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by-products, delivery mode, and end-user Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Dental consumables market

Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Dental consumables market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the Dental consumables market

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions Of The Study

1.3 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Dental Consumables Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: Supply-Side And Demand-Side Participants

Figure 5 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Supply Side): By Company Type, Designation, And Region

Figure 6 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Demand Side): By End User, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 8 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration

Figure 9 Top-Down Approach

Figure 10 Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges Of The Dental Consumables Market (2021-2026)

Figure 11 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 12 Market Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Assumptions

Figure 13 Assumptions For The Study

2.5 Risk Assessment

Table 1 Risk Assessment: Dental Consumables Market

2.6 Covid-19 Health Assessment

2.7 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

2.8 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario

Figure 14 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 15 Recovery Scenario Of The Global Economy

3 Executive Summary

Figure 16 Dental Consumables Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 17 Orthodontic Consumables Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 18 Dental Consumables Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 19 Geographical Snapshot Of The Dental Consumables Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Dental Consumables Market Overview

Figure 20 Rising Prevalence Of Dental Diseases To Drive Market Growth

4.2 North America: Dental Consumables Market, By End User And Country

Figure 21 Dental Hospitals & Clinics Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Dental Consumables Market In 2020

4.3 Dental Consumables Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 22 India To Register The Highest Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period

4.4 Dental Consumables Market, By Region (2019–2026)

Figure 23 Europe Will Continue To Dominate The Dental Consumables Market During The Forecast Period

4.5 Dental Consumables Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

Figure 24 Developing Markets To Register A Higher Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence Of Dental Diseases

5.2.1.1.1 Dental Caries And Other Periodontal Diseases

5.2.1.1.2 Edentulism

Figure 25 Number Of People Suffering From The Absence Of All-Natural Teeth In The Us, 2018

Table 2 Increase In Geriatric Population, 2019 Vs. 2050 (Million)

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Disposable Income In Developing Countries

Table 3 Per Capita National Income (Usd)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Risk And Complications Associated With Dental Bridges And Orthodontic Treatments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Dental Tourism In Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Increasing Investments In Cad/Cam Technologies

5.2.3.3 Gradual Shift Towards Newer Biomaterials And Products

Table 4 Recent Product Launches

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth Of Trained Dental Practitioners

5.3 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario In The Dental Consumables Market

5.4 To Assess The Impact Of Covid-19 And Provide Market Forecasts, Scenario-Based Approaches Are Considered

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

Figure 26 Major Trends In The Dental Consumables Market

6.1.1 Increasing Market Consolidation

Table 5 Major Acquisitions In The Dental Consumables Market

6.1.2 High Focus On Product Developments & Launches

Figure 27 Product Launches—Key Growth Strategy Adopted By Major Players During 2018–2021

Table 6 Products Launched By Key Players, 2018–2021

6.1.3 Rising Industry-Academia Collaborations

6.1.4 Large Dental Practices Are Expected To Increase In Europe During The Forecast Period

6.1.5 Pediatric Dentistry

6.1.6 The Minamata Convention On Mercury And Reduction In The Use Of Amalgams Worldwide

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces

Table 7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 28 Dental Consumables Market: Value Chain Analysis (2020)

6.4 Ecosystem Map

Figure 29 Dental Consumables Market: Ecosystem Mapping (2020)

Figure 30 Dental Consumables Market: Supply Chain (2020)

6.5 Regulatory Landscape

6.5.1 Us

6.5.2 European Union (Eu)

6.5.3 China

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.7 Patent Publication Trends

Figure 31 Dental Consumables: Patent Publication Trends (2015–2020)

6.8 Pricing Analysis

6.9 Trade Analysis

Table 8 Us: Exports Of Dental Equipment And Supplies, 2013-2018 (Thousand)

6.10 Yc-Ycc Shift

Figure 32 Revenue Sources For Medical Device Modalities Are Shifting Due To The Pandemic

Figure 33 Yc–Ycc Shift In The Dental Consumables Market

6.11 Adjacent Markets

Figure 34 Adjacent Markets For Dental Consumables

6.12 Case Studies

Figure 35 Innovation Tracking, Technology Assessment, And Product Launches

Figure 36 Middle East & Africa Dental Equipment Market

Figure 37 Dental Implants Market

7 Dental Consumables Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Covid-19 Impact On The Adoption Of Dental Consumables

Table 9 Dental Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Dental Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Dental Restoration

Table 11 Dental Restoration Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Dental Restoration Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Dental Restoration Products

Table 13 Dental Restoration Products Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Dental Restoration Products Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.1 Dental Implants

Table 15 Key Players Offering Dental Implants

Table 16 Dental Implants Market, By Material, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Dental Implants Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.1.1 Titanium Implants

7.3.1.1.1.1 Titanium Is The Most Used Material For Dental Implants Due To Its High Biocompatibility

Table 18 Titanium Implants Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.1.2 Zirconium Implants

7.3.1.1.2.1 Zirconium Implants Are Preferred Over Titanium Implants Due To Their Superior Esthetic Quality

Table 19 Zirconium Implants Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.2 Dental Prosthetics

Table 20 Dental Prosthetics Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Dental Prosthetics Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.2.1 Dental Bridges

7.3.1.2.1.1 Dental Bridges Are Cost-Effective Alternatives To Single-Tooth Implants

Table 22 Dental Bridges Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.2.2 Dental Crowns

7.3.1.2.2.1 Dental Crowns Can Last For Over 10 To 15 Years With Appropriate Oral Care

Table 23 Dental Crowns Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.2.3 Dentures

7.3.1.2.3.1 The Cost Advantage Of Traditional Dentures Is Expected To Drive The Growth Of This Market In Developing Countries

Table 24 Dentures Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.2.4 Abutments

7.3.1.2.4.1 Many Small And Medium-Sized Manufacturers Are Trying To Penetrate The Abutments Industry By Providing More Affordable Products

Table 25 Abutments Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.2.5 Veneers

7.3.1.2.5.1 Veneers Offer Improved Aesthetics, Which Increases Their Adoption In The Dental Prosthetics Market

Table 26 Veneers Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.2.6 Inlays & Onlays

7.3.1.2.6.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Dental Procedures Is Supporting Market Growth

Table 27 Inlays & Onlays Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Dental Restoration Materials

Table 28 Dental Restoration Materials Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Dental Restoration Materials Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.1 Indirect Restorative Materials

Table 30 Indirect Restorative Materials Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Indirect Restorative Materials Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.1.1.1 Poor Esthetics Of Metal-Ceramics May Restrain The Growth Of This Market In The Forecast Period

Table 32 Metal-Ceramics Offered By Key Market Players

Table 33 Metal-Ceramics Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Ceramic Restorative Materials Offered By Key Market Players

Table 35 Dental Ceramics Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Dental Ceramics Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.1.2.1 Traditional All-Ceramics

7.3.2.1.2.1.1 Rising Demand For Traditional All-Ceramics Has Increased Due To Their Exceptional Aesthetic Properties

Table 37 Traditional All-Ceramics Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.1.2.2 Cad/Cam Ceramics

7.3.2.1.2.2.1 All Cad/Cam-Based Materials Differ In Composition, Material Properties, Processing Methods, And Clinical Indications

Table 38 Cad/Cam Ceramics Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.1.2.3 Other Indirect Restorative Materials

Table 39 Other Indirect Restorative Materials Offered By Market Players

Table 40 Other Indirect Restorative Materials Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.2 Dental Biomaterials

Table 41 Dental Biomaterials Offered By Key Market Players

Table 42 Dental Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Dental Biomaterials Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.2.1 Dental Bone Grafts

7.3.2.2.1.1 Growing Number Of Dental Implant Procedures Is Driving The Growth Of This Market

Table 44 Dental Bone Grafts Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.2.2 Tissue Regenerative Materials

7.3.2.2.2.1 Growing Number Of Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures To Support The Growth Of This Segment

Table 45 Tissue Regenerative Materials Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.2.3 Membranes

7.3.2.2.3.1 Growing Number Of Dental Implant Procedures To Support The Growth Of This Market

Table 46 Membranes Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.3 Direct Restorative Materials

Table 47 Direct Restorative Materials Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Direct Restorative Materials Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.3.1 Amalgams

7.3.2.3.1.1 Disadvantages Of Amalgams, Especially Due To The Presence Of Mercury In These Restorations, Could Restrain The Growth Of This Segment In The Forecast Period

Table 49 Amalgams Offered By Key Market Players

Table 50 Amalgams Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.3.2 Composites

7.3.2.3.2.1 Advantages Of Composite Restoration Such As Minimal Tooth Preparation And Bonding With Tooth Structure To Propel The Growth Of This Segment

Table 51 Composites Offered By Key Market Players

Table 52 Composites Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.3.3 Glass Ionomers

7.3.2.3.3.1 Low Load-Bearing Strength Of Glass Ionomers Could Restrain Their Growth In The Forecast Period

Table 53 Glass Ionomers Offered By Key Market Players

Table 54 Glass Ionomers Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.3.4 Other Direct Restorative Materials

Table 55 Other Direct Restorative Materials Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.4 Orthodontics

Table 56 Orthodontic Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Orthodontic Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.1 Clear Aligners/Removable Braces

7.4.1.1 Aesthetic Concerns Among Teens And Adults Are Driving The Adoption Of Clear Aligners/Removable Braces

Table 58 Clear Aligners/Removable Braces Offered By Key Players

Table 59 Clear Aligners/Removable Braces Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.2 Fixed Braces

Table 60 Fixed Braces Offered By Key Players

Table 61 Fixed Braces Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Fixed Braces Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.2.1 Brackets

7.4.2.1.1 Technological Advancements In Orthodontic Brackets To Support Market Growth

Table 63 Dental Brackets Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.2.2 Archwires

7.4.2.2.1 Increasing Number Of Orthodontic Procedures In Both Developed And Developing Countries To Drive Market Growth

Table 64 Archwires Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.2.3 Anchorage Appliances

7.4.2.3.1 Huge Patient Population Base With Malocclusions And Jaw Diseases To Drive Market Growth

Table 65 Anchorage Appliances Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.2.4 Ligatures

7.4.2.4.1 Advantages Such As Low Cost, Ease Of Use, And Comfort Have Increased The Adoption Of Ligatures

Table 66 Ligatures Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.2.5 Accessories

7.4.2.5.1 Increasing Adoption Of Orthodontics Is Supporting The Growth Of This Segment

Table 67 Accessories Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5 Periodontics

Table 68 Periodontic Products Offered By Key Players

Table 69 Periodontic Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Periodontic Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.1 Dental Anesthetics

Table 71 Dental Anesthetics Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 72 Dental Anesthetics Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.1.1 Injectable Anesthetics

7.5.1.1.1 Injectable Anesthetics Are Effective, Safe, And Provide Long-Duration Anesthesia

Table 73 Injectable Anesthetics Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.1.2 Topical Anesthetics

7.5.1.2.1 Rising Volume Of Pediatric Dental Procedures Performed Is Driving The Use Of Topical Anesthetics

Table 74 Topical Anesthetics Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.2 Dental Hemostats

Table 75 Dental Hemostats Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 76 Dental Hemostats Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.2.1 Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats

7.5.2.1.1 These Agents Provide Superior Hemostasis And Bactericidal Effectiveness During Surgical Procedures

Table 77 Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.2.2 Gelatin-Based Hemostats

7.5.2.2.1 These Hemostats Are Made From Sterilized Porcine Skin Gelatin

Table 78 Gelatin-Based Hemostats Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.2.3 Collagen-Based Hemostats

7.5.2.3.1 Microfibrillar Collagen Hemostats Reduce Blood Loss More Effectively Than Oxidized Cellulose

Table 79 Collagen-Based Hemostats Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.3 Dental Sutures

Table 80 Dental Sutures Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Dental Sutures Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.3.1 Non-Absorbable Dental Sutures

7.5.3.1.1 Use Of Non-Absorbable Dental Sutures May Cause Patients Discomfort During Removal

Table 82 Non-Absorbable Dental Sutures Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.3.2 Absorbable Dental Sutures

7.5.3.2.1 Great Tensile Strength And High Comfort For Patients Will Promote Its Growth

Table 83 Absorbable Dental Sutures Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.6 Infection Control

Table 84 Infection Control Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 85 Infection Control Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.6.1 Sanitizing Gels

7.6.1.1 Sanitizing Gels Are Useful In Settings Where Handwashing Facilities Are Not Feasible

Table 86 Sanitizing Gels Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.6.2 Personal Protective Wear

7.6.2.1 Government Mandates For The Adoption Of Personal Protective Wear To Support The Growth Of This Segment

Table 87 Personal Protective Wear Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.6.3 Disinfectants

7.6.3.1 Need For Environmental Disinfection Of Dental Healthcare Settings Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic Will Support The Market Growth

Table 88 Disinfectants Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.7 Endodontics

Table 89 Endodontic Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Endodontic Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.7.1 Shaping & Cleaning Consumables

7.7.1.1 Importance Of Shaping & Cleaning Consumables In Root Canal Treatment Is Propelling Their Adoption

Table 91 Shaping & Cleaning Consumables Offered By Key Market Players

Table 92 Shaping & Cleaning Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.7.2 Access Preparation Consumables

7.7.2.1 Well-Designed Access Preparation Consumables Are Very Important For The Success Of Endodontic Treatment

Table 93 Access Preparation Consumables Offered By Key Market Players

Table 94 Access Preparation Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.7.3 Obturation Consumables

7.7.3.1 Increasing Number Of Root Canal Procedures Is Driving The Market For Obturation Consumables

Table 95 Obturation Consumables Offered By Key Market Players

Table 96 Obturation Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.8 Whitening

Table 97 Whitening Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Whitening Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.8.1 In-Office Whitening Consumables

Table 99 In-Office Whitening Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 100 In-Office Whitening Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.8.1.1 Gels

7.8.1.1.1 Whitening Gels Are A Safe And Effective Way To Whiten Teeth

Table 101 Gels Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.8.1.2 Resin Barriers

7.8.1.2.1 Resin Barriers Can Be Easily Applied And Removed Without Causing Discomfort To The Patient

Table 102 Resin Barriers Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.8.1.3 Other In-Office Whitening Consumables

Table 103 Other In-Office Whitening Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.8.2 Take-Home Whitening Consumables

Table 104 Take-Home Whitening Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Take-Home Whitening Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.8.2.1 Whitening Trays

7.8.2.1.1 Less Ease Of Use Of Whitening Trays May Restrain The Growth Of This Segment

Table 106 Whitening Trays Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.8.2.2 Pens

7.8.2.2.1 Whitening Pens Offer Quick And Convenient Teeth Whitening

Table 107 Pens Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.8.2.3 Pocket Trays

7.8.2.3.1 Regular Intake Of Tobacco And Tannin-Containing Products Has Driven The Adoption Of Pocket Trays

Table 108 Pocket Trays Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.8.2.4 Other Take-Home Whitening Consumables

Table 109 Other Take-Home Whitening Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9 Finishing & Polishing

Table 110 Finishing & Polishing Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Finishing & Polishing Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.1 Prophylaxis Products

Table 112 Prophylaxis Products Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 113 Prophylaxis Products Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.1.1 Pastes

7.9.1.1.1 Polishing Pastes Are Used To Add The Final Touch To A Dental Restoration

Table 114 Pastes Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.1.2 Disposable Agents

7.9.1.2.1 Disposable Strips Provide Greater Flexibility In The Polishing And Finishing Of Interproximal Areas

Table 115 Disposable Agents Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.1.3 Cups

7.9.1.3.1 High Flexibility And Great Stability Of Dental Polishing Cups Are Driving Their Adoption In Dental Polishing Treatments

Table 116 Cups Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.1.4 Brushes

7.9.1.4.1 High Durability And Ease Of Use Of Brushes Have Driven Their Adoption

Table 117 Brushes Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.2 Fluorides

Table 118 Fluorides Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Fluorides Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.2.1 Varnishes

7.9.2.1.1 Fluoride Varnishes Provide Protection Against Tooth Decay

Table 120 Varnishes Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.2.2 Rinses

7.9.2.2.1 Companies Are Introducing Rinses In Various Flavors To Mask The Real Taste Of Fluorides

Table 121 Rinses Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.2.3 Topical Gels/Oral Solutions

7.9.2.3.1 Concentrated Treatment May Cause Symptoms Of Acute Toxicity As Fluoride Gels Are Highly Acidic

Table 122 Topical Gels/Oral Solutions Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.2.4 Foams

7.9.2.4.1 Dental Foam Reduces The Risk Of Dulling And Etching Of Restorations

Table 123 Foams Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.9.2.5 Trays

7.9.2.5.1 Dental Fluoride Trays Are Used To Prevent Cavities

Table 124 Trays Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.1 Other Dental Consumables

Table 125 Other Dental Consumables Market, By Type, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

Table 126 Other Dental Consumables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.10.1 Dental Splints

7.10.1.1 Dental Splints Protect Teeth From The Adverse Effects Of Bruxism

Table 127 Dental Splints Offered By Key Market Players

Table 128 Dental Splints Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.10.2 Dental Sealants

7.10.2.1 Dental Sealants Are Gaining Popularity Among End Users As They Help In Preventing Caries Or Decay

Table 129 Dental Sealants Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.10.3 Dental Burs

7.10.3.1 Dental Burs Are Essential Dental Consumables Utilized In Dental Treatments

Table 130 Dental Burs Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.10.4 Dental Impression Materials

7.10.4.1 These Are Important Restorative Materials That Are Frequently Used In Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Table 131 Dental Impression Materials Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.10.5 Bonding Agents/Adhesives

7.10.5.1 Dental Adhesives Are Used For Bonding Direct And Indirect Restorative Materials

Table 132 Bonding Agents/Adhesives Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

7.10.6 Dental Disposables

7.10.6.1 Continued Usage Of Dental Disposables In Routine Dental Practices To Drive Market Growth

Table 133 Dental Disposables Market, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

8 Dental Consumables Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Table 134 Dental Consumables Market, By End User, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

8.1.1 Covid-19 Impact On The End Users Of Dental Consumables

8.2 Dental Hospitals & Clinics

8.2.1 Increasing Number Of Dental Hospitals And Clinics In Emerging Markets To Drive Market Growth

Table 135 Top Destinations For Cost-Effective Dental Treatment

Table 136 Dental Consumables Market For Dental Hospitals & Clinics, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 Dental Laboratories

8.3.1 Increasing Trend Of Cosmetic Dentistry Among Dental Patients To Propel Market Growth

Table 137 Dental Consumables Market For Dental Laboratories, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

8.4 Other End Users

Table 138 Top 10 Nidcr Grants To Us Dental Institutions

Table 139 Dental Consumables Market For Other End Users, By Country, 2019-2026 (Usd Million)

9 Dental Consumables Market, By Region

Read More…………..