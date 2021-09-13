Dental Equipments Market: By Industry Size, Share, Recent Trends, Overview, Growth Factors, CAGR Analysis, Leading Manufacturers

Dental Equipments Market research report bestows with the strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium or small for surviving and succeeding in the market. This report gives a broader perspective of the marketplace with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the market.

Dental Equipments Market analysis report is sure to help boost sales and improve return on investment (ROI). The research and analysis carried out in this Dental Equipments Market report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Market drivers and market restraints assessed in this Dental Equipments Market report makes attentive about how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provide estimations about the future usage. This industry report includes market analysis based on regional as well as global level.

The dental equipment market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Due to the increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, sedentary and changing lifestyles, growing consumer awareness, and rising dental tourism. An increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies will provide abundant opportunities.

However, the high cost of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursement for dental procedures are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the dental equipment market are DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Midmark Corporation (US), Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), DentalEZ, Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC. (US), Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan), Nova Instruments (UK), NewTom (Italy), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US), PreXion, Inc. (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AMD LASERS (US), Aseptico (US), and BIEN-AIR DENTAL (US), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the dental equipment market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

“The therapeutic dental equipment segment accounted for the largest share of dental equipment market in 2020”

Based on products, the dental equipment market is broadly segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic dental equipment. The therapeutic dental equipment segment is categorized into dental operatory & treatment center equipment, general equipment, and dental lasers. The diagnostic dental equipment segment includes extraoral imaging systems, intraoral imaging systems, and dental imaging software. In 2020, the therapeutic dental equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market. The dental equipment market has been growing steadily throughout the years due to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing incidence of dental disorders and diseases.

“Dental hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of dental equipment market in 2020”

Based on the end user, the dental equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, dental hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market. The large market share is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the rising number of group dental practices in developed countries.

“Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market in 2020.”

Geographically, the dental equipment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The growth in developed markets across Europe and North America is mostly driven by the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the rising patient population for dental diseases. Emerging markets across the APAC and Latin America are expected to see the highest growth rates, mainly due to rising dental tourism, less-stringent regulations, and the increasing number of healthcare facilities.

By Company: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25% By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 45%

C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 45% By Region: Asia Pacific: 30%, North America: 27%, Europe: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 10% and Latin America: 8%

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the dental equipment market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, end user and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the dental equipment market and its segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Table Of Contents

