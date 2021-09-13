Home Health Hub Market: By Industry Size, Share, Recent Trends, Overview, Growth Factors, CAGR Analysis, Leading Manufacturers

Home Health Hub Market research report bestows with the strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium, or small for surviving and succeeding in the market. This report gives a broader perspective of the marketplace with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the market.

“The global home health hubs market projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2%.” Prominent players in this market are Qualcomm (US), Honeywell (US), Vivify (US), Lamprey Networks (US), AMC Health (US), iHealth Lab (US), IDEAL LIFE (US), Hicare (US), MedM (US), and OnKöl (US).

Factors such as the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing need to reduce healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes, and shortage of healthcare professionals are driving the growth of the home health hubs market. However, the security and privacy concerns associated with these devices are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

“The smartphone-based hubs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product and service, the home health hubs market is segmented into standalone hubs, smartphone-based hubs, and home health hub services. The smartphone-based hubs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the smartphone industry, increasing utilization of mobile platforms to improve the accessibility to patient information, rising awareness about smartphone-based health applications, and the growing adoption of smartphone-enabled home health hubs are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

“The home care agencies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.”

Based on end user, the home health hubs market is segmented into hospitals, healthcare payers, home care agencies, and nursing homes &assisted living facilities. The home care agencies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing reliance of patients on telehealth solutions, such as remote monitoring via phones and the Internet to manage their health conditions. Governments in a number of countries are implementing various initiatives to promote home healthcare, which is also expected to further drive the growth of home care agencies segment in the coming years.

“Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

North America held the largest share of the global home health hubs market in 2017. On the other hand, The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the growing per capita income, increasing health awareness, growing demand for remote patient monitoring and better healthcare services, and increasing penetration of smartphones in several APAC countries.

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various home health hubs and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global home health hubs market for different segments such as product and service, type of patient monitoring, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

