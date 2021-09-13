Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market: By Industry Size, Share, Recent Trends, Overview, Growth Factors, CAGR Analysis, Leading Manufacturers

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market research report bestows with the strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium or small for surviving and succeeding in the market. This report gives a broader perspective of the marketplace with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the market.

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market analysis report is sure to help boost sales and improve return on investment (ROI). The research and analysis carried out in this Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market report assist clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Market drivers and market restraints assessed in this Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market report make attention to how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provide estimations about the future usage. This industry report includes market analysis based on regional as well as global level.

“The sleep apnea oral appliances market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.7%.” The major market players in the sleep apnea oral appliances market include ResMed (US), SomnoMed (Australia), and Whole You (US).

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1510706

The major influencing factors driving the growth of this market are the growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management, technological advancements in oral appliances, a large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, and growing awareness about sleep apnea. However, complex referral pathways, coupled with long waiting periods at sleep centers, often acts as a deterrent for the effective diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea. This is expected to restrain market growth in the forecast period.

“The mandibular advancement devices segment to dominate the sleep apnea oral appliances market during the forecast period”

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into mandibular advancement devices and tongue-retaining devices. In 2017, the mandibular advancement devices segment commanded the largest share of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the popularity of MADs backed up by the extensive research available supporting their effectiveness over TRDs.

“The home care/individuals segment is expected to be the fastest growing type segment”

Based on type, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances. The physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the sleep apnea oral appliances market during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of sleep apnea and increasing patient preference for prescribed and customized oral appliances.

“In 2017, North America dominated the sleep apnea oral appliances market and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The sleep apnea oral appliances market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the region coupled with the growing demand for alternative treatment options due to poor compliance associated with CPAP is driving the market for sleep apnea oral appliances in the region. In addition, rising awareness regarding the disorder; less complicated reimbursement scenario for oral appliance therapy (OAT); and increased acceptance of OAT by physicians, dentists, patients, and insurance companies are also supporting the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliances market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of this regional segment include the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and initiatives by the government and other private organizations to raise awareness regarding sleep disorders.

Breakup of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1:40%, Tier 2:55%, and Tier 3:5%

By Designation – C-level:48%, Director Level:37%, Others:15%

By Region – North America:56%, Europe:20%, Asia Pacific:17%, RoW:7%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market and aims at estimating the market size and the future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, product, and region. The report also includes the competitive landscape of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on products and services offered by the top players in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market

Comprehensive information on products and services offered by the top players in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the sleep apnea oral appliances market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the sleep apnea oral appliances market Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets by type, end user, and region

Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets by type, end user, and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market

Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1510706

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.1.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.1.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.1.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.1.3 Research Design

2.1.4 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.2 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances: Market Overview

4.2 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Product, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.3 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Share, By Type, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Growing Popularity of Oral Appliances in Sleep Apnea Management

5.1.2.2 Technological Advancements in Oral Appliances

5.1.2.3 Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

5.1.2.4 Growing Awareness About Sleep Apnea

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 High Prices of Customized Oral Appliances

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Poor Compliance Associated With Cpap

5.1.4.2 Growing Demand for Home Healthcare

5.1.5 Challenges

5.1.5.1 Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods

5.1.6 Regulatory & Payer Scenario

5.1.6.1 Reimbursement Policies of Oral Appliance Therapy for Osa

5.1.6.2 Regulatory Policies of Oral Appliance Therapy for Osa

6 End-User Perception Analysis

6.1 Benefits and Limitations of Current Product Types

6.2 Buying Decision-Making Process

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.1.1 Need Recognition

6.2.1.2 Gathering Information

6.2.1.3 Evaluating Alternatives

6.2.1.3.1 Product Features: Comparative Assessment

6.2.1.3.2 Pricing Preference Analysis

6.2.1.4 End-User Satisfaction Analysis

6.2.1.4.1 Vendor Ranking Based on End-User Satisfaction Analysis

6.2.1.5 Need Gap Analysis

7 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mandibular Advancement Devices

7.3 Tongue-Retaining Devices

8 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physician-Prescribed/Customized Oral Appliances

8.3 Online Otc Oral Appliances

9 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.4 RoAPAC

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.2.1 Introduction

10.2.2 Somnomed

10.2.3 Resmed

10.2.4 Whole You

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Agreements, Partnership, and Collaborations

11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View)*

11.1 Somnomed

11.2 ResMed

11.3 Whole You

11.4 Oventus Medical

11.5 Panthera Dental

11.6 Airway Management

11.7 Apnea Sciences

11.8 DynaFlex

11.9 OravanOSA

11.10 Myerson

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.3 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

12.4 Available Customizations

12.5 Related Reports

12.6 Author Details

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1510706