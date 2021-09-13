Point Of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: By Industry Size, Share, Recent Trends, Overview, Growth Factors, CAGR Analysis, Leading Manufacturers

Point Of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market research report bestows with the strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium, or small for surviving and succeeding in the market. This report gives a broader perspective of the marketplace with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the market.

“The global POC molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%.”

Growth in the POC molecular diagnostics market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising focus on decentralized diagnostics, and the growing demand for CLIA-waived molecular POC tests. However, inadequate reimbursement and stringent regulatory policies are likely to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The key players in the global POC molecular diagnostics market are:

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland),

Abbott Laboratories (US),

Danaher (US),

Biomerieux (France),

and Meridian Biosciences (US)

“The INAAT technology is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the POC molecular diagnostics market is segmented into RT-PCR, INAAT, and other technologies. The INAAT segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The increasing popularity of INAAT for infectious diseases diagnosis is expected to drive this market in the coming years.

“Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

While North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global POC molecular diagnostics market, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period. The key factors influencing the growth of this market include growing initiatives by market players, rising demand for influenza A/B tests, decentralized healthcare delivery systems, and increasing patient population base in this region.

Break-up profile of primaries:

• By Company Type- Tier 40%, Tier 30%, and Tier 30%

• By Designation-C-level-27%, D-level-18%, and Others-55%

• By Region-North America-50%, Europe-20%, Asia Pacific-20%,and RoW-10%

Research Coverage:

The POC molecular diagnostics market in this report is segmented by product & service, application, technology, end user, and region. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches & approvals, acquisition, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and expansion, and profiles key players and their core competencies in the POC molecular diagnostics market.

Reasons to buy this report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on portfolios offered by the top players in the global POC molecular diagnostics market. The report analyzes the market by product & service, application type, technology, end-user, and region

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product launches in the global POC molecular diagnostics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for POC molecular diagnostic products across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the global POC molecular diagnostics market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the key players in the global POC molecular diagnostics market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4.1 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: APAC POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology and Product

4.3 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application

4.4 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Worldwide Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus on Decentralized Diagnostics

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Clia-Waived Molecular POC Tests

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inadequate Reimbursements

5.2.2.2 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies Significantly Increase the Product Launch Cycle

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing R&D Activities in Molecular Diagnostic Testing

5.2.3.2 Increasing Penetration of POC Molecular Diagnostic Tests in China, India, and Brazil

6 Point-of-Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Respiratory Diseases

6.1.2 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

6.1.3 Hospital-Acquired Infections

6.1.4 Oncology

6.1.5 Hepatitis

6.1.6 Other Applications

7 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 RT -PCR

7.3 INAAT

7.4 Other Technologies

8 Point-of-Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Assays & Kits

8.3 Instruments/Analyzers

8.4 Software & Services

9 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Physician Offices

9.3 Hospital Emergency Departments & Intensive Care Units

9.4 Research Institutes

9.5 Other End Users

10 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 RoW

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 Collaborations/Agreements/Partnerships

11.3.4 Expansions

12 Company Profile

(Introduction, Products & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, Developments, MnM View)*

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3 Biomérieux Sa

12.4 Roche Diagnostics

12.5 Quidel

12.6 Meridian Bioscience

12.7 Mesa Biotech

12.8 Genepoc

12.9 DxNA

12.10 Atlas Genetics

12.11 Spartan Bioscience

12.12 Biocartis

*Details on Marketsandmarkets View, Introduction, Product & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, New Developments Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

13.3 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details

