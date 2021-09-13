Thyroid Function Test Market By Global Industry Analysis | Biomérieux, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics

Thyroid Function Test Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Thyroid Function Test Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Abbott

Merck

Thermo Fisher

Danaher

Roche

Diasorin

Biomérieux

Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics

Qualigen

Kronus

Autobio Diagnostics

The global thyroid function tests market is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.26 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing awareness about thyroid disorders, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco. However, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US are likely to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The report provides a picture of the market across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as by type, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn helps the firms to garner a greater share of the concerned market. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies to strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the thyroid function tests market. The report analyzes the market by type, end user, and region.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Traingulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Thyroid Function Tests: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market Share, By Type and Country

4.3 Market, By Type

4.4 Thyroid Function Test Market, By End User

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Thyroid Disorders

5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness About Thyroid Disorders

5.2.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.4 Increasing Consumption of Alcohol and Tobacco

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms in the Us

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Asia Pacific Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in the Reference Range for Thyroid Function Tests

6 Thyroid Function Test Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 TSH Tests

6.3 T4 Tests

6.4 T3 Tests

6.5 Other Tests

7 Thyroid Function Test Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4 Research Laboratories and Institutes

7.5 Other End Users

8 Thyroid Function Test Market, By Region

and more…