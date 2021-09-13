Genotyping Assay Market by Application: Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostic Research, Animal Genetics, Agricultural Biotechnology

Genotyping Assay Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Genotyping Assay Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), GENEWIZ (US), and Integrated DNA Technologies (US).

The genotyping market is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 11.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 22.0%. Technological advancements, the decreasing prices of DNA sequencing, and the increasing incidence of genetic diseases are expected to drive the growth of the global genotyping market. However, the high cost of equipment is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market for various genotyping products and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global genotyping market and different segments such as products, technology, applications, end users, and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Market Segmentation, By Region

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Genotyping Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Genotyping Market, By Product & Service, By Country, 2017

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Genotyping Market

4.4 Geographic Mix: Genotyping Market

4.5 Genotyping Market: Developing vs Developed Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Technological Advancements and Decreasing Prices of Dna Sequencing

5.3.2 Increasing Incidence of Genetic Diseases and Rising Awareness on Personalized Medicine

5.3.3 Growing Importance of Genotyping in Drug Development

5.3.4 Increasing Demand for Bioinformatics Solutions in Data Analysis

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 High Cost of Equipment Used in Genotyping

5.5 Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Growing Importance of Sequencing Projects

5.5.2 Increasing Application Areas of Genotyping

5.5.3 Increasing Demand for Genome Analysis in Plant and Animal Livestock

5.6 Market Challenges

5.6.1 Data Management in Genotyping Research

5.6.2 Dearth of Trained Resources

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Genotyping & Sequencing Services

6.1.2 Increasing Collaborations

6.1.3 Increasing Awareness

6.2 Regulatory Analysis

6.2.1 Us

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Japan

6.2.4 China

6.2.5 India

6.3 Strategic Benchmarking

6.3.1 Genotyping Market: Product Portfolio Analysis (Instruments & Kits)

6.3.2 Genotyping Market: Product Portfolio Analysis (Bioinformatics)

7 Genotyping Market, By Product & Service

and more…