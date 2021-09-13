MiRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Report- Nanopore Sequencing Segment To Witness The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Takara Bio (Japan), and NEB (UK), among others

The miRNA sequencing and assays market is projected to reach USD 343 million by 2024 from USD 182 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.2%. The miRNA sequencing and assays market is driven by various factors such as the advantages of miRNA sequencing over other technologies, increasing research funding for genomics, and the decreasing cost of sequencing. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The market study covers the miRNA sequencing and assays market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments on the basis of products, technologies, and end users. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report will provide market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall miRNA sequencing and assays market and its sub segments. This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Break Down of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 miRNA Sequencing & Assays Market Overview

4.2 miRNA Sequencing & Assays Market, By Technology (2016–2024)

4.3 North America: miRNA Sequencing & Assays Market, By Product (2018)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages of miRNA Sequencing Over Other Technologies

5.2.1.2 Increasing Research Funding for Genomics

5.2.1.3 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

5.2.2 Market Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Focus on miRNA Biomarker Discovery

5.2.3 Market Challenges

5.2.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

6 miRNA Sequencing and Assays Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sequencing Consumables

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for miRNA Sequencing is Boosting the Adoption of Sequencing Consumables

6.3 Library Preparation Kits

6.3.1 Library Preparation Kits Segment to Grow at the Highest Cagr During the Forecast Period

7 miRNA Sequencing and Assays Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sequencing By Synthesis

7.2.1 Sequencing By Synthesis Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2018

7.3 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

7.3.1 Platforms Developed Using This Technology are Low-Cost Instruments and Possess High-Throughput Capabilities

7.4 Sequencing By Oligonucleotide Ligation and Detection

7.4.1 Solid Sequencing Offers Accurate Sequencing of Short Reads

7.5 Nanopore Sequencing

7.5.1 Nanopore Sequencing Segment to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

8 miRNA Sequencing and Assays Market, By End User

and more..