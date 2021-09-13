COVID-19 Impact on Vaccines and Drugs Market Report- Global Forecast to 2025 | Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services

ReportsnReports added Vaccines and Drugs Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Vaccines and Drugs Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Vaccines and Drugs Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Sanofi (France) Serum Institute of India (India), among others. Major players in the COVID-19 drugs market include Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Belgium), among others.

The global COVID-19 vaccines market is projected to reach USD 1,401 million by 2025 from USD 2,273 million in 2022, at a CAGR of -14.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the global COVID-19 vaccines market is majorly attributed to the increasing number of people infected with COVID-19 and growing funding for vaccine development.

The global COVID-19 drugs market is projected to reach USD 2 million by 2025 from USD 165 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -57.8% during the forecast period. The growth of COVID-19 drugs market is attributed primarily to use of repurposed drugs for compassionate use and the emergence of alternative therapies such as convalescent plasma therapy which were used earlier for treating epidemic diseases such as SARS, MERS, and H1N1. Furthermore, collaborations between global organizations and governments of various nations to promote the supply of essential drugs and medical supplies will fuel market growth. However, factors such as herd immunity, and uncertainty over the efficacy of vaccines and drugs are expected to hinder the market growth.

This report describes and studies the global COVID-19 vaccines and drugs market, current pipeline of vaccines and drugs by phase by companies, competitive landscape, a view point on COVID-19 pipeline, the impact of COVID-19 on other vaccines and drugs in the portfolio/other under development vaccines and drugs, macroeconomic indicators (drivers, restraints, new opportunities), post-COVID-19 approval scenario, challenges in approval/production/supply, strategies to overcome challenges, historical examples (SARS, MERS, Ebola, H1N1), new strategies, strategies to ramp up production at pandemic level, historical examples, and new strategies.

Currently, the R&D landscape for COVID-19 vaccines includes 115 vaccine candidates. The most advanced candidates that have recently moved into clinical development are:

mRNA-1273 from Moderna

Ad5-nCoV from CanSino Biologics

INO-4800 from Inovio

LV-SMENP-DC and pathogen-specific aAPC from Shenzhen Geno-Immune Medical Institute

Incentives are needed to engage manufacturers for the large-scale capacity to guarantee sufficient production of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. In line with this, various global organizations have come forward to expedite the process, such as Gavi, CEPI, and WHO. However, considering the pandemic scenario of COVID-19, much stronger initiatives are required.

In April 2020, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation plans to help fund factories for seven promising vaccines, even before seeing conclusive data. The foundation aims to help scale up manufacturing during testing, rather than after the vaccines have passed the trials.

Besides the most promising Moderna program, several other big pharma companies are involved in COVID-19 vaccine work. Johnson & Johnson has pledged a manufacturing scale-up to 1 billion doses for its federally partnered program. Meanwhile, Sanofi has two partnerships underway—one with the federal government and another with Translate Bio.

While global drug makers are pouring massive resources into developing targeted therapies and vaccines, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are finding ways to ramp up the production of vaccines. In line with this, a new CDMO from Belgium’s Univercells is offering its expertise to help drug makers scale up their manufacturing.

Pfizer and BioNTech have laid out plans for manufacturing their candidates for trials and producing millions of doses if trials succeed. The companies expect to have millions of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine ready to go by year-end if the companies begin human testing as planned by late April. Pfizer and BioNTech are hoping to advance multiple mRNA vaccine candidates.

Currently, around 155 molecules are under clinical investigation, and approximately 45 molecules are under preclinical development to be targeted against COVID-19. In this list, four promising drugs have been repurposed for use against COVID-19.

Remdesivir

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

Lopinavir and ritonavir (and that same combination plus interferon-beta)

An immune system messenger that can help stop the multiplication of viruses.

Researchers and physicians in several countries are focusing on various other existing drugs to examine their potential to treat COVID-19. Chinese authorities, which have been dealing with the virus longer, are recommending Arbidol (umifenovir), which has not been approved in Western countries, as well as old antivirals ribavirin and interferon-alpha. Similarly, Avigan (favipiravir) by Fujifilm has shown promise in the treatment of COVID-19.

As the maximum number of molecules are repurposed drugs that are already approved for other infections and inflammatory diseases, higher stages of development (namely phase 2 trials) hold the largest share. China, along with other Asian countries, holds the largest share of the number of clinical trials being conducted, followed by Europe and the US. Small molecules hold the largest share, followed by monoclonal antibodies and plasma and cell therapy.

AI-powered technologies are making the drug discovery process more efficient and substantially improve success rates at the early stages of drug development. Artificial intelligence algorithms ingest and analyze a vast amount of information and can identify potential drug candidates in lesser time. Such factors will expedite the drug development process.

