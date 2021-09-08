2021 Italy Solar Photovoltaic Market Report-In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

Italy Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Italy Solar Photovoltaic Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Italy Solar Photovoltaic Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
Enel SpA, Tozzi Holding S.r.l., Silver Ridge Power, LLC, Etrion Corp
Scope of this Report-
The report analyses Italy renewable power market and Italy solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –
– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.
– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.
– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).
– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.
– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2019
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040
1.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification
1.4 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Italy, 2010-2030
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Italy, Power Generation, 2010-2030
3. Solar PV Market, Italy
3.1 Solar PV Market, Italy, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
3.2 Solar PV Market, Italy, Power Generation, 2010-2030
3.3 Solar PV Market, Italy, Market Size, 2010-2030
3.4 Solar PV Market, Italy, Plant Based Analysis, 2019
3.5 Solar PV Market, Italy, Deal Analysis, 2019
4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Italy
4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
4.2 National Energy Strategy 2030
4.3 Italy Power Market, Energy Efficiency
4.4 Renewable Energy for Heating and Cooling and Small Interventions Increasing Energy Efficiency Support Scheme
4.5 National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP)
4.6 Renewable Energy Development
4.7 Renewable Energy Auction
4.8 Feed-in Premium for Renewable Energy Sources Other Than Photovoltaic
4.9 Regular Feed-in Tariffs
4.10 RES Decree 2019-2021
4.11 Incentive for Solar-Plus-Storage
4.12 Net-Metering Scheme
4.13 New Regulation to Promote Solar and Renewables in Non-Interconnected Islands
4.14 Kyoto Fund
4.15 Biomethane subsidies
4.16 Biodiesel Aid Scheme
4.17 Tax Regulation Mechanism I
4.18 Tax Regulation Mechanism II
4.19 Tax Credit for energy efficiency measures
4.20 Biofuel Quota Obligation
5. Solar PV Market, Italy, Company Profiles
5.1 Enel SpA
5.2 Tozzi Holding S.r.l.
5.3 Silver Ridge Power, LLC
5.4 Etrion Corporation
6. Appendix