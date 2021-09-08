Thailand Power Market 2021 Outlook Report- Size, Business Opportunities, Segmentation | Glow Energy Public Co Ltd, B.Grimm Power PCL

Thailand Power Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Thailand Power Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Thailand Power Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, RATCH Group PCL, Global Power Synergy Public Co Ltd, Glow Energy Public Co Ltd, B.Grimm Power PCL

This report elaborates the power market structure of Thailand and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation and consumption from 2010 to 2019, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Gas Based Thermal Power Capacity to Dominate the Thailand Power Mix in 2019

1.2 Thermal Power to Maintain its Dominance Till 2030

2. Introduction

2.1 Thailand Power Market

2.2 Report Guidance

3. Thailand Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Macroeconomic Factors

3.2 Supply Security

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Impact of COVID-19

4. Thailand Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

4.4 Thailand Power Market, Demand Structure

5. Thailand Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Thermal Power Policy

5.2 Thailand Integrated Energy Blueprint (TIEB)

5.3 Power Development Plan 2018-2037 (PDP2018)

5.4 Alternative Energy Development Plan 2015-2036

5.5 Feed-in-Tariffs

5.6 Solar photovoltaic (PV) scheme for local household rooftops, 2019-2028

5.7 Small Power Plants (SPP) Hybrid Scheme

5.8 Net metering scheme for residential PV

5.9 Tax Incentives through Board of Investment

5.10 Energy Conservation Program (ENCON)

6. Thailand Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2019

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Thailand Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Grid Interconnection

7.4 Electricity Import and Export

8. Thailand Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand

8.2 RATCH Group PCL

8.3 Global Power Synergy Public Co Ltd

8.4 Glow Energy Public Co Ltd

8.5 B.Grimm Power PCL

9. Appendix