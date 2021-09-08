Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application | ACWA Power International

Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Saudi Electricity Co, Saline Water Conversion Corp, ACWA Power International
Scope of this Report-
The report analyses Saudi Arabia renewable power market and Saudi Arabia solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –
– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.
– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.
– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).
– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.
– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.
– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2019
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040
1.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification
1.4 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, 2010-2030
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Power Generation, 2010-2030
3. Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia
3.1 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Overview
3.2 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
3.3 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Power Generation, 2010-2030
3.4 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Market Size, 2010-2030
3.5 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Market Segmentation
3.6 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Targets (2023-2030)
3.7 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Auctions
3.8 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Tariffs
3.9 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Key Drivers
3.10 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Restraints and Challenges
3.11 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Risks
3.12 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Contracting Models
3.13 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Financing Trends
3.14 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Plant Based Analysis
3.15 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Deal Analysis, 2019
4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saudi Arabia
4.1 Energy Market, Overview
4.2 National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) (Target 2030)
4.3 National Industrial Cluster Development Program
4.4 Renewable Energy Auctions
4.5 Energy Research Innovation Program
5. Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Company Profiles
5.1 Saudi Electricity Company
5.2 Saline Water Conversion Corp
5.3 ACWA Power International
6. Appendix