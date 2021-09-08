Global Railway Construction Projects Market Report- Future Growth Outlook, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Global Railway Construction Projects Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Railway Construction Projects Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Global Railway Construction Projects Market.

The global railway projects pipeline, as tracked by RNR, is worth US$5.83 trillion. Amid the widespread economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many governments across the world have moved ahead with transport infrastructure projects to try to bolster economic activity. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for a large portion of the total, with a pipeline valued at US$3.45 trillion. Europes project pipeline amounts to US$1.06 trillion, ahead of the Americas with a value of US$790.1 billion and the Middle East and Africa with US$524.0 billion. Public investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 76%, with the joint public and private funding at 21% and the remaining 3% of projects financed solely by private funding.

This report provides a detailed analysis of railway construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by GlobalData.

Scope of this Report-

– The report provides analysis based on GlobalData’s construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

– Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Gain insight into the development of the railway construction sector.

– Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

– Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Table of Contents

1. Global Overview

2. Regional Overviews

2.1 Americas

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa

3. Project Analytics by Country

3.1 China

3.2 India

3.3 The US

3.4 United Kingdom

3.5 France

3.6 Australia

3.7 Russia

3.8 Canada

3.9 Brazil

3.10 Saudi Arabia