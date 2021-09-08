Global Construction Market Report- Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Global Construction Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Construction Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Global Construction Market.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, GlobalData expects the global construction industry to continue on a recovery path following the historic collapse in activity in 2020 amid the severe disruption caused by restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The central forecast for growth in global output is 5.7% in 2021, following the 2.4% drop in 2020.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2025, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.

Scope of this Report-

– An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2025, with specific focus on assessing the impact of COVID-19

– Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

– A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

– Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2025, and understand the immediate risks and challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

– Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

List of Tables in this Report-

Table 1: Global Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change), 2020-2025

Table 2: Construction Output by Country and Quarter (Real, % Change YoY)

Table 3: North America, Construction Output Value (Real, US$ 2017 Billion), 2015-2025

Table 4: Latin America, Construction Output Value (Real, US$ 2017 Billion), 2015-2025

Table 5: Middle East and North Africa, Construction Output Value (Real, US$ 2017 Billion), 2015-2025

Table 6: Sub-Saharan Africa, Construction Output Value (Real, US$ 2017 Billion), 2015-2025

Table 7: South-East Asia, Construction Output Value (Real, US$ 2017 Billion), 2015-2025

Table 8: South Asia, Construction Output Value (Real, US$ 2017 Billion), 2015-2025

Table 9: North-East Asia, Construction Output Value (Real, US$ 2017 Billion), 2015-2025

Table 10: Australasia, Construction Output Value (Real, US$ 2017 Billion), 2015-2025

Table 11: Western Europe, Construction Output Value (Real, US$ 2017 Billion), 2015-2025

Table 12: Eastern Europe, Construction Output Value (Real, US$ 2017 Billion), 2015-2025

Table 13: US and Canada, Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change)

Table 14: Latin America, Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change)

Table 15: Western Europe, Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change)

Table 16: Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change)

Table 17: South-East Asia, Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change)

Table 18: South Asia, Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change)

Table 19: Australasia, Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change)

Table 20: North-East Asia, Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change)

Table 21: Middle East and North Africa, Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change)

Table 22: Sub-Saharan Africa, Construction Output Growth (Real, % Change)