Exclusive Market Research Report on Silicone Industry 2021

The Silicone Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight On Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=192520

The global silicone market size is projected to grow from USD 16.7 billion in 2021 to USD 23.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This report spread across 348 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 356 tables and 56 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Silicone Market:

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US)

Elkem ASA (Norway)

“The elastomers segment is estimated to drive the global market during the forecast period.”

Elastomers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing use in various products, including voltage line insulators, cooking, baking, and; undergarments, sportswear and footwear; electronics; medical devices, and implants; and in household gaskets and O-rings. Some silicone elastomers are also used in the manufacturing of sealants.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=192520

“Electronics to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for silicone.”

Electronics is the fastest-growing end-use industry for the silicone market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing usage of silicone as LED components in the electronics industry. The high-temperature stability of silicone drives its demand in this end-use industry. Silicone increases heat resistance and reliability in the smaller electronics component and ensures profitability for manufacturers.

“In terms of both value and volume, the APAC silicone market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of silicone in various end-use industries such as industrial process, building & construction, personal care & consumer products, transportation, and electronics.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62.0%, Production: 26.0%, and R&D: 12.0%

By Designation: C-level: 21.0%, D-level: 23.0%, and Others: 56.0%

By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, APAC: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%

Competitive Landscape of Silicone Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansions

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures

3.4 New Product Launches